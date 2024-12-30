Ole Miss D-Line Grateful For Rebels Coaching Impact Entering NFL Draft Process
The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a Gator Bowl appearance against the Duke Blue Devils this week, and once that game is completed, the focus for many players will shift to preparing for the NFL Draft.
Among that number are defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Jared Ivey, both of whom are previous transfers to the Rebels program.
Nolen joined the Ole Miss roster last offseason after entering the portal from Texas A&M, and he made a huge impact in the Rebels defense in his first and only year in Oxford, putting up 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks while also batting down three passes and recovering two fumbles.
Earlier this month, Nolen discussed the impact that defensive coordinator Pete Golding and defensive line coach Randall Joyner have had on his development as a player.
"I feel like Coach Pete and Coach Joyner, they did a good job of bringing me in and being a guiding shoulder," Nolen said. "In my past, I had a lot of trouble with the small things, and they helped me tune them up. Made me a better player going into this game and my future."
Ivey reciprocated that point. He has been a Rebel since the 2022 season after coming to Oxford from Georgia Tech, and he has been a mainstay at the defensive end position during that time frame.
As he prepares for the NFL Draft, Ivey believes that the skills taught to him by his coaches will help him continue to impress professional scouts in the days ahead.
"He's a great coach, and he's got a great set of drills for Indy," Ivey said. "Being able to learn from that and pull from that to add to my game has been insurmountable."
Before their focus can fully shift to the NFL, however, Nolen and Ivey have one final game with the Rebels that will come on Thursday in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Kickoff in Jacksonville is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.