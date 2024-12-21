Ole Miss DE Jared Ivey Focused on Finishing Season Strong in Gator Bowl
Ole Miss Rebels defensive end Jared Ivey is a veteran who has been not just a vocal leader and an ambassador for the program but one of the most dominate defensive lineman in the Southeastern Conference.
It's no secret that the Rebels didn't reach the ultimate goal of the College Football Playoff, but Ivey does realize the opportunity this team has in front of it, and he is carrying that motivation with him in preparation for the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.
He spoke to the media on this subject on Friday.
"It's very important," Ivey said on finishing the 2024 season strong. "We feel like that's the brand of this team, that we're not gonna quit on each other. Everybody on this team is a winner and finisher.
"When you don't get that end goal that you sought out in the beginning, it's kind of a 'shoot for the moon and land on the stars' scenario where we've still got to go out there and claim our prize."
Ole Miss is shooting for its third 10-plus-win season in the last four years, and hat 10th win is something that seems to be a driving force for a lot of these high-profile NFL prospects like Ivey. He and many other transfers over the last few seasons have helped change the narrative around Rebel football where win totals like this are becoming the expectation.
"It was really cool to be a part of that group," Ivey said. "A lot of great guys and great people that came in and a lot of great guys who were still here.
"We wanted to come be a part of this winning-type culture and to be able to carry that on and become the brand and become the guys that the program looks up to, it means the world to do that for a program and university."
Ivey wasn't always sold on coming to Mississippi for the next step in his college career, but he took a visit to Ole Miss and eventually decided to become a Rebel. He offered some advice to some current transfer portal players who may be considering Ole Miss or other schools around the country.
"I was one of those guys who was like, 'Middle of Mississippi, I don't know if I'm going to like it,'" Ivey said. "I came on my visit, and it totally changed my mind and how I think about the state and the city itself.
"Take that time to learn about the place you're vetting and give it a shot because once you get here, hang around the players, meet the coaches and you start looking into the scheme, it really works for a lot of guys."
Ivey will play his last game in an Ole Miss uniform when the Rebels take on the Duke Blue Devils on Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.