Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen Carrying Strong Mindset Into 'Important' Georgia Game
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in a must-win game on Saturday.
Rebels defensive end Princely Umanmielen recently shared his thoughts on both Georgia's offense and how the Rebs will respond in their the upcoming matchup.
"This game is really, really, really big to us and big to how our season could go for the rest of the season," Umanmielen said. "I feel like Georgia is a great team. They've been a great team for the past, what, four or five years? So it's a challenge, but we're up for it."
Umanmielen will have to prepare for a Georgia offense led by quarterback Carson Beck this weekend, and his defense is having to prepare for a multitude of weapons, including up front in the trenches where much of the edge rusher's work will be held.
"I think they show a lot of different good looks," Umanmielen said. "I think their offensive coordinator does a great job. They have real good size at o-line, so it's going to be a good one. But I think we're going to rise to the occasion."
Umanmielen has been a large part of the Rebels' dominant front seven, recording a sack in four straight games and featuring back-to-back multi-sack games, including a fumble recovery in the end zone last week.
He also mentioned that he has "given himself a routine" this season inside the Manning Center as well as placing a larger emphasis on his faith, and he has seen the benefits from that on the stat sheet.
"Throughout the years of my college experience, I've noticed how much talent I have," Umanmielen said, "and I could see that like I'm one of the best, if not the best, edge rushers. I've felt that way since I first got into college. Why am I not producing like I want to? Whenever things like that happen, you feel like you've got to switch something up."
That routine involves prayer, something that has been instilled into him by his mother and now carries over into his personal life.
"My mom won't let me go into a game without calling me and praying for me," Umanmielen said. "I think this season, I really took it upon myself to find a closer relationship with God rather than just having my mom praying for me all the time."
These changes from Umanmielen have obviously paid off on the field, and Ole Miss will certainly need him again on Saturday to disrupt a potent Georgia offense.
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Georgia is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday and will be televised on ABC.