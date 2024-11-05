Series History: Ole Miss Rebels Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs
The Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs will meet in Oxford on Saturday, marking the second year in a row these two schools have played in a rivalry that has been forgotten to time. The Rebs and the Dawgs played every year from 1966 to 2002, but once the SEC went to a division format, this matchup became less frequent.
Both are founding members of the Southeastern Conference and had some good battles in the Johnny Vaught and Vince Dooley eras. The Bulldogs lead the series 33-12-1 (not counting a 2016 win vacated by Ole Miss) and blew out the Rebels last year in Athens, but now the Bulldogs are set to return to Oxford.
Let's take a look at three iconic matchups from this forgotten rivalry.
1989--Ole Miss 17, Georgia 13
The significance of the 1989 win over Georgia can't be overstated. The Rebels hadn't beaten the Dawgs since 1976, a thirteen-year drought where Ole Miss only had a handful of winning seasons. Billy Brewer was in his eighth season as the Ole Miss head coach where a win against Georgia helped the 1989 team gain momentum in an 8-4 season that concluded with a win over Air Force in the Independence Bowl.
1995--Ole Miss 18, Georgia 10
The Rebels were entering their last season under NCAA sanctions which barred any Ole Miss games to be broadcast on television, and under first-year head coach Tommy Tuberville, the Rebels upset the nationally-ranked Bulldogs in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss finished with an overall record of 6-5 but were never in the running for a bowl game thanks to the aforementioned sanctions from the NCAA.
2023--Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17
This game has the opportunity to be iconic if the Rebels find away to win on Saturday. Ole Miss' moves in the transfer portal were made because of what Lane Kiffin said in the press conference after the beatdown in Athens a year ago.
The Rebels have gotten bigger, faster, and more explosive up front on defense, an area that was a glaring weakness in the rain at Sanford Stadium. A win over the Bulldogs would also catapult a Rebel team that was counted out less than a month ago after a loss at home to Kentucky and an overtime loss to LSU in Death Valley. The Rebels have a chance to right the wrongs and prove the doubters wrong in a game where the whole country will be watching.