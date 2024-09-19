Ole Miss Defense Earns Best National Grade From PFF Through Week 3
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels carry a 3-0 overall record into this weekend's matchup with Georgia Southern, and while the offense has drawn headlines in the early parts of the season, the defense is also telling a successful story.
Just how well as Ole Miss' defense performed through three weeks? The Rebels have yet to allow a touchdown, outscoring their opponents by a combined total of 168-9, and that success was recently reflected in the defense's overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Ole Miss' defense has graded the highest in the country through three weeks, per PFF, and you can view the rankings in the post below.
Although the Rebels have not faced the stiffest level of competition yet this season, it's still impressive that their defense has performed so well and kept opponents out of the end zone. Ole Miss' grade of 92.8 surpasses that of Miami (92.1), Alabama (91.1) and Ohio State (90.8).
The Ole Miss defenders are wearing their success as a badge of pride and motivation, according to JJ Pegues who spoke with the media earlier this week.
"We really just take it personal. We feel like we are the best defense in the country, and we try to practice that way," Pegues said. "Not letting them score, we are just trying to set the tone for the coming up SEC play. Just have that mindset that we are the best, and they have to get through us."
The Rebels will conclude the non-conference portion of their schedule this weekend when they play host to Georgia Southern at 6:45 p.m. CT in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. They will then welcome the Kentucky Wildcats to Oxford the following week to open SEC play.