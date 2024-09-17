'Best Defense in the Country!' JJ Pegues Confident in Ole Miss' Depth and Talent
The 2024 Ole Miss defense hasn't allowed a touchdown heading into Week 4, a feat that hasn't been accomplished in Oxford since 1961. The following season, the Rebels would claim their third national championship.
One reason for this almost unbelievable stat is the play of the Rebels' defensive front which may be the most talented group ever assembled at the position at Ole Miss. A headliner in that room is veteran JJ Pegues, and he discussed what sets the front seven apart from other units in the country on Monday.
"We really just take it personal. We feel like we are the best defense in the country, and we try to practice that way," Pegues said. "Not letting them score, we are just trying to set the tone for the coming up SEC play. Just have that mindset that we are the best, and they have to get through us."
This Ole Miss team also got their first taste of the injury bug as vet edge rusher Jared Ivey went down with an apparent ankle injury, but one of the strengths of this unit is their versatility. Pegues got to flash off the edge, and he talked about the differences between that position and his usual tackle spot.
"You are out in the suburbs out there," Pegues said. "It's free. Ain't no double teams. I loved it, and I still practice it, every now and then. ... It was a great challenge, and I'm excited if I do go out there more."
Defensive coordinator Pete Golding preached versatility during fall camp, and it seems like one of the pillars of this attribute is having a "Pro Mindset" that head coach Lane Kiffin preaches day-in and day-out. That mindset can help the Rebels up front, if they have to shuffle some pieces around due to Ivey's injury.
"We are prepared for it," Pegues said. "I feel like [we] did a great job going and recruit other guys who can come in and play. Not leave any level off or have a drop off. Just put somebody else in right there, and we'll be good to go."
This defensive line is a confident unit right now, and it is easy to see why as they have given up only 100 yards rushing so far this season. There is a lot of football left, but the Rebels should have a full head of steam as SEC play against Kentucky is under two weeks away.