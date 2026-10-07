Ole Miss Didn't Change Its Defense, It Changed the Standard

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will play the Vanderbilt Commodores this Saturday, Oct. 10, in Nashville.

The Rebels are coming off a much-needed bye week following an embarrassing 52-28 loss to the No. 16 Florida Gators. Ole Miss' loss was due to a struggling run defense that allowed 302 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding seems insistent that the issues wouldn't best be solved with a major scheme change, but by players simply executing better.

Where Ole Miss' Defense Hasn't Executed

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh is tackled by defensive end Kam Franklin and linebacker Keaton Thomas during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida exposed the weaknesses in the Rebels' defense. Florida had 498 yards total in the game, 302 of which were rushing and 196 passing.

Although the run defense was the biggest issue, Florida's QB Aaron Philo had 196 passing yards and a passing touchdown despite completing only eight passes past the line of scrimmage. Philo also had one of Florida's six rushing touchdowns.

The defense's issue with execution was on display as more than 200 of the 268 rushing yards from Florida's running backs Jadan Baugh and Duke Clark came after contact.

Ole Miss linebacker Keaton Thomas took responsibility for the defensive struggles and promised to get the team in check over the bye week.

Pete Golding also alluded to getting the team's issues resolved over the bye week, but he also stressed the importance of doing it week in and week out.

What Golding Is Focused on Going Forward

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding walks on the field after an interception against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You can talk about whatever drills we want, we can talk about what changes we made, it ain't going to matter until you put it on tape and you do it consistently," Golding said this week.

Golding directly mentioned continuing with positive changes because of the Oct. 17 home game against No. 14 Missouri. Missouri is led by former Rebels Austin Simmons and Cayden Lee; Golding called them an "awesome" team in his comments this week.

Missouri is the next of multiple ranked matchups Ole Miss will have to finish the regular season. The Rebels are still set to play No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia and No. 17 Mississippi State before the season's end.

Ole Miss has the talent to keep up with these teams but will need to improve their execution to avoid more blowout losses like the one to Florida.

If play doesn't improve, Golding could look to make personnel changes.

"You can go Google the same buddy, you're an All-American and now you ain't worth a s--t," Golding said.

No matter who the 11 on the field are at any given moment, the defense has to improve immediately to avoid wasting a season where the Rebels are talented enough to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff.

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