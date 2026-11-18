The Ole Miss Rebels barely hung on to No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings and have collapsed in the last few weeks.

Unfortunately, this team, a potential national title contender, has to settle for a bowl game. But Pete Golding won't change who starts.

Pete Golding Won't Change Starters in Final Two Games

The Rebels need to get back on track in their final two games. The good news is that Ole Miss has a pretty easy final two games.

Braydon Bennett runs against Wofford. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, Ole Miss faces the Wofford Terriers, a 5-6 FCS team that the Rebels should beat with relative ease. The Rebels will then face their in-state rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs actually started the season well, starting 4-0.

The Kamario Taylor-led Bulldogs ranked No. 16, then quickly collapsed. Now, Taylor is injured for the rest of the season, and the Bulldogs sit at 4-6. Both Wofford and MSU should be games where Ole Miss wins with no problem.

That raises an important question: does Golding play younger players to give them valuable experience for next season? According to Golding in the press conference after the loss to Oklahoma, he won't change anything:

"To me, as long as they're going to keep score, we're doing everything that we can to win the football game. That's using the best personnel that we have and creating the best packages in all three phases to give ourselves our best shot."

Pete Golding jobs after the first half against Georgia.. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He continued: "We're still going to evaluate who the best 11 are to run out there first and who's playing winning football. Are there other decisions based on some guys being banged up and all that, and some younger players and seeing where they're at in their development? Absolutely.

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But you're playing to win the game. You still have an opportunity to have a decent season, and you have a couple left here. You have at least three games left.

It's our goal to come in and compete, try to go 1-0 every week and make sure we're doing everything we can to do that. We're going to need everybody, too."

The end of the season, as Golding shows by saying all of this, isn't going to be a tryout for 27.

The End of the Season Shouldn't Be An Audition for 2027

Yes, this season is a disappointing result for what people expected of the Rebels. However, Ole Miss needs to try and finish with a good record. We will still get to see some guys have a chance to pave the way to starting next season, but it isn't time to act like this is the Spring Game.

Plenty of guys will have a chance to prove themselves over the offseason, and the need to get some experience now is unnecessary. Plus, of course, if the Rebels blow Wofford out of the water, that will already give a younger guy like Deuce Knight experience and point to a bright future for the Rebels' QB position.

A guy like Landon Barnes is a prime example of a young player who is currently showing up and out without needing to change starters or the current personnel.

Landon Barnes puts pressure on Jared Curtis. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The difference between being 7-6 and 9-4 is pretty big. One is mediocre, weak, and doesn't show well. The other is close to mediocre, but is probably a ranked team that can carry momentum into the next season.

The Utah Utes had a superb end to the 2025 season, including a big win in a bowl game against the depleted Nebraska Cornhuskers, 44-22, to catapult themselves into the season. The Utes are currently 10-0.

Golding and Co.'s priority should be to finish this season as strong as possible. It's nice to see that Golding seems intent on doing just that.

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