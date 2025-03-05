Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen Bound For NFC West in Latest Mock Draft
Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman Walter Nolen has garnered plenty of buzz leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, and he continues to land first-round projections from various mock drafts around the country.
One of these mocks recently came from Fox Sports who projected that Nolen would be taken off the board in the middle of the first round by the Arizona Cardinals, filling a need along the NFC West team's front seven. You can view an excerpt from the piece below.
"The Cardinals could use help at all three levels of their defense, but adding an interior defensive lineman fills their most obvious need. Nolen finished with 6.5 sacks his final season for the Rebels and will infuse Arizona's defense with a much-needed interior pass-rusher."
Nolen was one of the brightest spots on a successful Ole Miss defense in 2024. Although he only spent one year on the Rebels roster in Oxford, Nolen posted 26 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks as he helped seal off the interior of the Ole Miss line.
His addition was part of a revival brought on by defensive coordinator Pete Golding on his side of the ball where he utilized many new pieces from the transfer portal. The Rebels have multiple one-year names going through the draft process this offseason, including some other contributors from the front seven in edge rusher Princely Umanmielen and linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.
Nolen has also expressed confidence in his abilities ahead of the draft, comparing himself to a former NFL great in an offseason interview with the Draft Network.
"I’m the next Aaron Donald, man," Nolen said in the interview.
"I feel like I can do it all. Aaron Donald did it all at the highest level. I’m a younger, upcoming version of Aaron Donald. I just can’t wait to show everybody that when I get this opportunity I’m being blessed with."
The draft is set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24-26.