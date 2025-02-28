Aaron Donald Shares Special Message to Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen at NFL Combine
Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman Walter Nolen has described himself this offseason as "the next Aaron Donald," and it appears the NFL legend has taken notice.
On Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Nolen was in an interview with NFL Gameday when they surprised him with a special message from Donald on screen. You can view a video of the interaction below.
"Just wanted to reach out to you and tell you good luck at the combine," Donald said. "Do your thing. Have fun. It's the same thing you've been doing all your life. It's only football, right? Whatever you did on this field this year to get you this far, it's for a reason, so be confident, believe in your abilities, and go out there and just do your thing."
Nolen had a productive college career, one that came to a flourishing finish in his lone year in Oxford. He tallied 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2024 while also breaking up three passes and recovering two fumbles.
"I heard you say you're the next Aaron Donald, so keep doing your thing, man," Donald continued. "Hopefully you have a long career, a better career than what I had. I'll be watching for you and see how this thing turns out for you, man."
Having a career that exceeds Donald's is a tall task for any prospective football player, but it surely means a lot to the Rebel that the NFL legend wished him well. Donald played in the NFL for 10 seasons, all with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, earning multiple honors in the process, including a Super Bowl title and defensive player of the year.
Nolen was part of a group of Ole Miss linebackers and defensive linemen who participated in action at the combine on Thursday. You can read more here.