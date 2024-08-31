LIVE In-Game Blog: Ole Miss Hosts Furman in 2024 Season Opener
OXFORD -- The 2024 college football season is finally here, and the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are kicking things off against the FCS Furman Paladins on Saturday night.
Ole Miss is expected to challenge for a College Football Playoff berth this season, but it's important not to put the proverbial cart before the horse. Before the Rebels can think about the CFP, they have to think about the regular season, and that means taking care of business against Furman in Week 1.
Head coach Lane Kiffin mentioned on Monday that Ole Miss was dealing with some wide receiver injuries this week, and he stated that he expects the ground game to be a big part of his team's strategy on Saturday night. Like much of the Rebels roster, the running back room features some new faces from the transfer portal who could see carries this weekend, namely Henry Parrish Jr. and Rashad Amos.
Ole Miss is a 42.5-point favorite against the Paladins this week, according to FanDuel, but its primary goal should be claiming an efficient win and staying healthy in the process. Follow along below for live updates from Saturday's game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
PREGAME
Kickoff on Saturday night is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and the game can be seen on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, if you're not in attendance.
Ole Miss revealed its uniform combination for this week on Thursday night, opting to go with a relatively-classic look of navy helmets, navy jerseys and white pants. You can view the uniform reveal below.
According to reports from David Eckert of The Clarion Ledger, wide receiver Jordan Watkins will not be suiting up for Ole Miss tonight. He is not listed on Saturday's depth chart, but Juice Wells is listed as a starter.
The Rebels are also set to debut commemorative decals for the late Monte Kiffin on Saturday night. Monte, the father of Lane, passed away over the summer.
Today's captains for Ole Miss are JJ Pegues, Trey Washington, Jayden Williams and Jeremy James.