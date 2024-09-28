Ole Miss Drops Heartbreaker vs. Kentucky to Open SEC Play
OXFORD -- The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels dropped their SEC opener on Saturday afternoon to the Kentucky Wildcats by a final score of 20-17 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss (4-1, 0-1 SEC) struck first on a quick drive that ended in a one-yard rushing score from running back Henry Parrish Jr., but that would prove to be the Rebels' only points of the first half. Kentucky responded on the following possession with a field goal, and a late touchdown by the Wildcats (aided by multiple Ole Miss penalties) gave UK a 10-7 lead at the intermission.
After Ole Miss forced a stop on the opening drive of the second half, the Rebels tied the game at 10 on a Caden Davis field goal, but Kentucky responded with a field goal of its own to reclaim a 13-10 lead.
Late in the third quarter, Ole Miss faced a 4th & 7 near midfield, and quarterback Jaxson Dart connected with wide receiver Tre Harris in the middle of the field. Harris took the ball 48 yards to the end zone to give the Rebels the lead once again.
The 17-13 lead held into the fourth quarter, but Kentucky converted a 4th & 7 in its own territory with a 63-yard pass down the sideline from Brock Vandagriff to Barion Brown to put the Wildcats in scoring position. They would find the end zone on the ground with 3:07 remaining on the clock.
On the ensuing possession, Ole Miss was faced with a 4th & 11 when Jaxson Dart scrambled to his right and found tight end Caden Prieskorn for a 42-yard completion. That eventually set up a 48-yard field goal attempt from Caden Davis to try and tie the game, one that was wide of the uprights and secured the win for Kentucky.
Dart finished the day 18-of-27 through the air for 261 yards and a score. Parrish was the leading rusher with 62 yards and one touchdown, and Tre Harris had 11 catches for 176 yards and a score. As a team, Ole Miss was penalized eight times for 53 yards, and the Rebels outgained Kentucky 353-336.
Following the loss, Ole Miss will head on the road to face South Carolina in Columbia next week.