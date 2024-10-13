Ole Miss Drops in Latest AP Poll Following Heartbreaking Loss to LSU
Ole Miss needs a marquee win if it plans on making the College Football Playoff in 2024, but there's more on the Rebels' mind entering Week 8.
The Rebels dropped nine spots to No. 18 in the latest edition of the AP Poll following a 29-26 loss to LSU Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. Ole Miss now moves to 1-2 in conference play after dropping the Week 5 matchup against Kentucky in Oxford.
Thanks to their win over Lane Kiffin's Rebels, the Tigers move into the Top 10 after coming from behind to force the game into overtime after a Garrett Nussmeier touchdown pass to Aaron Anderson on fourth-and-4. Following a Caden Davis 57-yard field goal, Nussmeier connected with Kyren Lacy for the game-winning touchdown pass.
Ole Miss controlled the game up until the final few minutes. The Rebels outgained the Tigers 464-421, and Jaxson Dart completed 57 percent of his passes for 284 yards and threw one touchdown pass to Tre Harris to put the Rebels up by two scores in the second quarter.
Cayden Lee stepped up for Harris after the senior left during the fourth quarter. The sophomore finished with a nine-catch, 132-yard outing. Running Ulysses Bentley, who missed the past two games in conference play, finally saw action with 11 carries for 107 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown.
"Just really disappointed, obviously. We should've won that game," Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said. "We had the command of the game for the majority of it."
Ole Miss enters a much-needed bye week, but the battle ahead is fierce. When they return, the Rebels will take on Oklahoma at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Oct. 26.
The Rebels must win out to secure a 10-win season and hope for a potential playoff berth. Four SEC teams currently rank inside the AP top 10, including top-ranked Texas following a 34-3 win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.
Tennessee, which survived a scare in overtime against Florida, appeared at No. 11. Texas A&M, which was on its bye week, improved to No. 14 entering its matchup against Mississippi State.