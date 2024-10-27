Ole Miss Drops In Latest AP Poll Rankings Despite Win
Even in a win, Ole Miss lost.
Well, the Rebels lost ground in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth. Perhaps things change in the new College Football Playoff rankings, but they aren't in the AP.
The Rebels dropped one spot from No. 18 to No. 19 after securing a 26-14 win over Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss travels next week to take on Arkansas in what could be another playoff elimination game.
After an underwhelming start that saw the Sooners take a 14-10 lead at the half, Ole Miss' offense came to life. The Rebels scored 13 points behind a Jaxson Dart touchdown pass to Caden Prieskorn and a 1-yard touchdown run from J.J. Pegues
"It felt really good to be back," defensive end Princely Umanmielen said. "Even going into the game I wasn't sure how much action I would see because (my injury) was still bothering me a little during the midweek. These last few weeks were really hard for me watching my team and not being able to go out there and help."
The Rebels defense stepped up against Jackson Arnold in the second half. Umanmielen recorded two of the team's seven sacks. Suntarine Perkins led the Rebels with four sacks and was credited with five of the team's 15 tackles for loss.
"This one felt really good," Dart said. "Definitely at halftime there was a lot of discussions amongst us players. Felt like we missed out on a critical opportunity in the first half. It felt really good to get back in the win column so we can continue to stack these."
Ole Miss is one of six teams ranked in the AP Poll following Saturday's outlook. Georgia remained idle at No. 2 during its bye week while Texas dropped one spot to No. 6 following a 27-24 victory over No. 25 Vanderbilt.
Texas A&M improved four spots to No. 10 with its win over LSU, which dropped eight spots from No. 8 to No. 16. Missouri, which lost 34-0 to the Crimson Tide, remained at No. 25.
Kickoff next week is scheduled for 11 a.m.