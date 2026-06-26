Ole Miss DT Ranked as Top 10 Defensive Player in College Football

A team requires more than just individual talent, and for the Ole Miss Rebels, the athletes delivered an unforgettable show that gained national recognition, now highlighting defensive tackle Will Echoles.

ESPN recently released its list of 10 best defensive playes in college football heading into next season, and Echoles made the cut at No 9. This ranking focuses not just on Echoles, but on a cohesive team that collaborates to form one of the strongest groups in college football.

Echoles is entering his third year with the Rebels. Despite Lane Kiffin taking numerous athletes with him to LSU, Pete Golding remains a standout player on the team.

A Strong No. 9

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and defensive lineman Will Echoles interact with the fans after the Sugar Bowl | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Echoles earned a spot at No. 9, placing as one of three defensive tackles on the list. Taking a spot on this list is incredibly impressive, considering it evaluates defense as a whole rather than focusing on a specific position.

Defensive tackles rarely get the same attention as other positions, such as edge rushers or shutdown corners. Echoles' position usually takes on the behind the scenes work that isn’t a main highlight of the game. Echoles’ consistency on the field led to high praise taken to the national stage.

He ranked behind only four other players from the Southeastern conference, two of which came from the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns are recognized as one of the strongest defensive teams, tied with the Oregon Ducks with two players a piece.

Taking the top position on the list is Leonard Moore from Notre Dame, followed by Colin Simmons from Texas, Dylan Stewart from South Carolina, A’Mauri Washington from Oregon, Ahmad Moten Sr. from Miami, Ty Benefield from LSU, Rasheem Biles from Texas, Brandon Finney Jr. from Oregon, and behind Echoles is KJ Bolden from Georgia.

Echoles Stats

In the 2025 season, he tallied up 68 tackles, 30 pressures, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and five pass breakups. The jump Echoles made in a year is tremendous, completing 2024 with 9 total tackles and .5 sacks.

A Mississippi native, he came in as a top-150 recruit and took on a key role in Ole Miss’ defensive line as a sophomore last season. He played 734 snaps, which was the fourth-most among defenders, pushing through expectations with his contribution to run-stopping and showcasing elite pass-rush talent.

Ole Miss Rebels defensive end Princewill Umanmielen and Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles tackle Oklahoma Sooners running back Tory Blaylock for a safety during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Most notably Echoles had a really strong game against Oklahoma Sooners putting two points on the board through a safety against Sooners running Back Tory Blaylock during the first half of the game.

Echoles' five pass breakups ranked ninth nationally among all defensive linemen, and his 28 interior pressures led all Power 4 defenders in 2025 according to ESPN. The only person who beat out Echoles' 17-run stops at or behind the line of scrimmage in the SEC was teammate Zxavian Harris.

What This Means

Ole Miss has lost several key players to the NFL, raising the question of whether the Rebels can maintain their strong defensive performance.

Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Brock Dieu and Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Jonny Lester block Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Will Echoles during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With Echoles securing the ninth-ranked spot, the Rebels officially have the cornerstone player that needs to anchor the defense, despite major changes and roster turnovers. This provides head coach Pete Golding a strong definition.

Echoles will be essential for the Rebel defense, as he has the ability to control the line of scrimmage every Saturday, which only strengthens their case for making the College Football Playoff.

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