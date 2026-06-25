The 5 Most Important Moments in Ole Miss Football History Before Pete Golding Era

The Ole Miss Rebels might have only recently taken the national spotlight, but the process has been occurring over the decades.

From big wins and bad seasons to strong wins with even better seasons, the Rebels have worked hard to bridge a gap.

Starting as a founding member of the Southeastern Conference in 1932, to taking home national titles, new stadiums, and lots of new coaches, one thing remained, there's no such thing as an easy season.

Johnny Vaught’s National Championship Run

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche celebrates with the old leather helmet after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the 2014 Chick-fil-A kickoff game at the Georgia Dome. Rebels won 35-13. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Legendary coach Johnny Vaught led the Ole Miss Rebels through an unprecedented golden era of college football.

Before the public coaching changes at Ole Miss, there was a coach so good that the stadium is his namesake. Legendary coach Johnny Vaught led the Rebels through a historic period between 1947 and 1970.

In his time as a coach, they took home six SEC championships and are officially recognized by major polls for three national championships in 1959, 1960, and 1962, before the College Football Playoff was brought into action.

In 1960, the team finished 10-0-1. Minnesota took home the initial title of National Champions prior to bowl games, but following the defeat against Rice, it was essential to place them at the top by the Football Writers Association of America.

Two seasons later, in 1962, that squad was arguably the most beloved program, finding a flawless 10-0 record. The run had a strong end with a 13-6 victory in the Egg Bowl over Mississippi State and a Sugar Bowl win against Arkansas.

The 2014 Alabama Upset

Mississippi Rebels defensive back Senquez Golson celebrates after intercepting a pass in the end zone intended for Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard (88) to win the game during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels won 23-17. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

For all lifetime Rebel fans, 2014 leads to one response: that was the year the No.11 Ole Miss defeated the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Rebels started the game with a 46-yard field goal, leading the Tide, 3-0. Alabama played how they always do, scoring 2 touchdowns in the second quarter. A response from the Rebels in the third with a touchdown, pushing the score to 14-10.

Alabama took one more try to extend the lead to a safe range, kicking a 44-yard field goal to push to 17-10. Defense completely shut the Tide in the fourth quarter, pushing for two touchdowns, overtaking Alabama 23-17 to round out the night.

Mississippi Rebels fans hang from the goal posts after a win against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels won 23-17. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Goalposts came down, and the nation began to view the Rebels as a legitimate SEC contender. It was their first victory over Alabama since 2003, beginning to put Ole Miss into the running as a consistent factor in the conference.

The 2015 Sugar Bowl Victory

Mississippi Rebels running back Jordan Wilkins carries the ball on his way to scoring a touchdown in front of Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jordan Sterns and linebacker Gyasi Akem during the third quarter in the 2016 Sugar Bowl | Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images

Following the thrilling defeat against Alabama in 2014, the Rebels concluded their 2015 season with a strong win against Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl. One of the major bowl wins in school history.

The Cowboys took a whopping 48-20 against the Rebels, further proving their reason to be on the national scene. Making this Ole Miss’ first season since 2003 to have a 10-win season.

The Rebels proved that they could be more than a good SEC team; they could be a national player. This was one of the first times in modern history of what an elite Ole Miss program can look like to lead them to a College Football Playoff.

The Rebels were under Hugh Freeze, but quarterback Chad Kelly threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns, leading in rushing yards with 73 yards. Laquon Treadwell caught three touchdowns, serving as a top wide receiver in the offensive illustration.

The First 11-Win Season in Program History

Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins runs against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Over the years, Ole Miss had great seasons, Sugar Bowl appearances, and top-10 finishes, but the Rebels never finished a single season with 11 games. That changed when Lane Kiffin led the Rebels to an 11-2 record, finishing with a dominant Peach Bowl victory over Penn State. They finished with a strong 6-2 SEC record.

This season was responsible for setting a new standard for Rebel football, and proved they could continue excellence throughout the year instead of pulling off a few great wins. As the expectations changed, the fans changed, and overall, the atmosphere surrounding the team has improved.

This is the first time the nation truly found out the Rebels could actually be elite.

The College Football Playoff Breakthrough

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In one of the most chaotic and emotionally draining seasons for the Rebels, they took their season into their own hands and created one that once felt like only possible for dreams.

Most importantly and probably the most notable of all, the 2025 Ole Miss College Football Playoff season changed the conversation surrounding the Rebels. Instead of wondering where the Rebels sit in the SEC, the question remained whether or not Ole Miss could succeed under new leadership.

That season validated all of the hard work, all of the years of recruiting improvements, transfer portal batters, and investment behind the uniform.

The Rebels were finally at a point where they no longer fought for respect; instead, they had become a true contender competing for a National championship.

Mississippi Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rebels have changed over the decades, but football has remained the same. The only question left lingering is, Are you ready?

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.