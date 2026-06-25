Ole Miss Might Already Have Multiple First-Round Picks on Roster for 2027 NFL Draft

In 2025, for the first time in nearly 10 years the Ole Miss Rebels were responsible for multiple first-round selections. Even so, in almost every draft since 2015, Ole Miss has had at least one player drafted within the first two rounds.

The Rebels have been great at developing talent, and after an 11-1 season with a CFP appearance, Ole Miss looks more talented than ever. With a lot of their starters projected to head to the draft after this season, can Ole Miss send multiple players to the first round in 2027?

Top Contender - Kewan Lacy

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Kewan Lacy is the most likely first-round pick on the Rebels' roster. Lacy is an explosive runner, with great vision, can run through tackles, and has home-run speed in the open field.

After falling short in 2025 of capturing the Doak Walker Award, many analysts and fans alike have placed Lacy among the top contenders. While it's up for debate, Lacy is entering his true junior season as the best running back in the nation.

But before giving him the undisputed first-round label, scouts want to see more from the young back. Such as long-term durability concerns, less reliance on his athletic ability, and consistency. Despite all these minor concerns, Lacy is still a strong contender to be the best running back in the nation.

If Lacy can replicate his 2025 success, he will be taken in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Possible Contender - Will Echoles

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Will Echoles has another productive season, he could 100% make a push to be a first-round selection in 2027. Echoles is extremely strong, has pass-rushing upside, is very athletic for his size, and is versatile on the defensive line.

Currently, Echoles is projected to be selected in the first half of the second round. Physical and technical traits separate first-round and second-round defensive linemen. Traits such as elite size or length, highly refined footwork, and functional hand placement.

Echoles will have to prove he possesses all these traits if he wants a push to be a first-round selection. He has the upside to make it happen, but he needs to prove that he can reach that potential. Echoles is more of an if than a when, but he has the tools to make it happen.

Assuming Echoles can take a jump in 2026, there's no reason to believe he won't hear his name called in the first round.

Dark Horse - Suntarine Perkins

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) celebrates a defensive play against the Tulane Green Wave during the second half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Suntarine Perkins has the most upside of anyone else on Ole Miss' roster. Perkins is freakishly athletic, versatile enough to rush the passer or drop back into coverage, and he can do both at a high level.

Perkins is currently projected to be selected towards the backend of the second round. So in theory, a dominant 2026 campaign could be enough to push him into the first round conversation.

Scouts have many questions for prospects like Perkins, including his position fit, size, and role at the next level. However, if Perkins can be more dominant as a versatile piece on the defense or as a true pass-rusher, that could eliminate all concerns.

Perkins is a true game-wrecker, and it's still a long shot to say he'll be a first rounder. But if he can raise his floor to show scouts that he can grow into his upside, no reason a team wouldn't take a swing late in the first.

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