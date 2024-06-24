Ole Miss Edge Princely Umanmielen Ranked Among Highest-Graded Defenders Entering 2024
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Co. shined this offseason while securing the No. 1 overall transfer portal class. One of the top names, however, was Florida transfer edge Princely Umanmielen.
Just like a slew of other Ole Miss transfers from the past several years, Umanmielen was highly sought after from the jump. Every SEC program wanted the former Gators star, though the Rebels won the race to first place.
During four years in Gainesville, Umanmielen totaled 98 tackles (48 solo), three forced fumbles and 15 sacks. He also consistently saw his production drastically improve each season as he blossomed from a freshman to a rising star. Over the past two seasons, he's totaled 11.5 sacks, including a career-best seven sacks.
How good is Umanmielen? The 6-foot-5 defensive end was listed as Pro Football Focus' No. 10 edge rusher entering 2024.
The hope is Umanmielen will be more than just a rotational pass-rusher along with J.J. Pegues and Jared Ivey under Pete Golding. Listed below are PFF's top 10 pass rushers for the 2024 season. The Rebels will kick off their upcoming 2024 campaign at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against FCS Furman on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
Highest-Graded Returning SEC Edge Rushers (PFF)
91.6 Anton Juncaj (Arkansas)
90.9 James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee)
82.8 Nic Scourton (Texas A&M)
81.0 Bradyn Swinson (LSU)
80.8 Jalen McLeod (Auburn)
78.7 Mykel Williams (Georgia)
78.0 Trey Moore (Texas)
77.9 Caiden Woullard (Oklahoma)
77.0 Ethan Downs (Oklahoma)
76.6 Shemar Turner (Texas A&M)
76.5 Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss)
75.7 Landon Jackson (Arkansas)