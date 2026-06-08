Ole Miss Fans' Anticipation Grows After Latest 2026 Power Rankings
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The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off one of, if not the best, seasons in the program's history. Last season, the Rebels managed a College Football Playoff appearance, which turned into a magical run to the semifinal. However, there was a lot of change this offseason.
After Lane Kiffin skipped town, the program turned to defensive coordinator Pete Golding to become the next head coach. Golding was the one to lead the Rebels during their unforgettable postseason run this past season. But can Rebels fans expect more of the same coming into 2026?
Chris Low of On3 recently released his latest power rankings for the SEC as we quickly approach the new season. These rankings should have all of Oxford excited about 2026.
Elite Status
Low has the Rebels as the third best team in the SEC as fans anxiously wait for the start of the first season under Coach Golding.
"A good place to start if you’re looking to make a return to the playoff is bringing back the premier quarterback-running back combo in college football. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy combined for 54 touchdowns last season. Pete Golding, entering his first full season as the Rebels’ head coach, has a defense he thinks is as talented and deep as any he’s had at Ole Miss, and that includes the 2024 unit that was second nationally in scoring defense," Low wrote.
Low continued by writing, "Ole Miss brought in 29 portal additions, including Baylor’s Keaton Thomas, whom Golding said might be the best overall linebacker he’s coached in his nine years in the SEC. Also, place-kicker Lucas Carneiro is back after making 14-of-17 field goals from 40 yards or longer a year ago."
If anyone was expecting a drop-off in talent with Kiffin's departure, they were sadly mistaken. Getting Chambliss back was huge. Pairing him once again with Lacy means the Rebels could have two front-runners for the Heisman Trophy this season.
In the grand scheme of things, preseason rankings may not matter. Well, they only matter if your team doesn't live up to expectations. However, it's a good base to understand the crop of talent the Rebels have coming into a new era.
This is a big season for the Rebels, and things will be getting heated early when they welcome the LSU Tigers to Oxford in just the third game of the season.
Get your popcorn ready, this could be a special year, again!
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Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his role with Ole Miss on SI, Tyler also covers multiple SEC teams, the MLB, and pop culture for The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93