Ole Miss Fans' Anticipation Grows After Latest 2026 Power Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off one of, if not the best, seasons in the program's history. Last season, the Rebels managed a College Football Playoff appearance, which turned into a magical run to the semifinal. However, there was a lot of change this offseason.

After Lane Kiffin skipped town, the program turned to defensive coordinator Pete Golding to become the next head coach. Golding was the one to lead the Rebels during their unforgettable postseason run this past season. But can Rebels fans expect more of the same coming into 2026?

Chris Low of On3 recently released his latest power rankings for the SEC as we quickly approach the new season. These rankings should have all of Oxford excited about 2026.

Elite Status

Ole Miss Head Coach Pete Golding reacts to a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Low has the Rebels as the third best team in the SEC as fans anxiously wait for the start of the first season under Coach Golding.

"A good place to start if you’re looking to make a return to the playoff is bringing back the premier quarterback-running back combo in college football. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy combined for 54 touchdowns last season. Pete Golding, entering his first full season as the Rebels’ head coach, has a defense he thinks is as talented and deep as any he’s had at Ole Miss, and that includes the 2024 unit that was second nationally in scoring defense," Low wrote.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Low continued by writing, "Ole Miss brought in 29 portal additions, including Baylor’s Keaton Thomas, whom Golding said might be the best overall linebacker he’s coached in his nine years in the SEC. Also, place-kicker Lucas Carneiro is back after making 14-of-17 field goals from 40 yards or longer a year ago."

If anyone was expecting a drop-off in talent with Kiffin's departure, they were sadly mistaken. Getting Chambliss back was huge. Pairing him once again with Lacy means the Rebels could have two front-runners for the Heisman Trophy this season.

In the grand scheme of things, preseason rankings may not matter. Well, they only matter if your team doesn't live up to expectations. However, it's a good base to understand the crop of talent the Rebels have coming into a new era.

Robert Edwards gets a football autographed by head coach Pete Golding at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a big season for the Rebels, and things will be getting heated early when they welcome the LSU Tigers to Oxford in just the third game of the season.

Get your popcorn ready, this could be a special year, again!

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