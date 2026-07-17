Why Trinidad Chambliss Might Be the Best Returning QB in College Football

Fall camp for the Ole Miss Rebels is right around the corner. Soon enough, fans will be seeing the Rebels take the field to begin the 2026 season in a power conference clash with the Louisville Cardinals.

The chance to play another power conference program to begin the season means the Rebels can make a statement to the country. That's important for a first-year head coach like Pete Golding.

It's also important for a player like quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who will be coming out of the gate this season as a Heisman Trophy hopeful.

After exploding on the scene last year, all eyes are going to be on Chambliss and the Rebels' offense when the season begins.

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Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorback at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recently, college football media personality Brooks Austin discussed Chambliss' 2025 season. Austin believes there isn't another quarterback in the country who's better than Chambliss coming into the 2026 season.

"There's no doubt in my mind (Chambliss) is the best quarterback returning in college football," said Austin.

Austin went on to talk about how Chambliss is more than just a passer. The Rebels quarterback was praised for his ability to run the football.

In 2025, Chambliss had 133 rushing attempts and ran for 527 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. His ability to evade the pass rusher allowed the offense to create in ways that made opposing fans want to scream.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball under pressure form Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) during the first half of the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offense would have a huge question mark under center if Chambliss had not been allowed to return. Now, it feels like the Rebels will once again have a shot at making the College Football Playoff.

The beauty of the Rebels' offense this season, and last season, is that Chambliss doesn't have to do it alone. Just like last season, Chambliss will be joined by another Heisman hopeful in running back Kewan Lacy.

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and running back Kewan Lacy (5) warm up prior to a game against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss could very well be the best quarterback in the country this season, and Lacy could be the best running back.

2025 was the year Lacy and Chambliss kicked down the door and introduced themselves to the country.

How does a team plan to slow down one of these talents? Are opposing SEC squads okay with allowing one Heisman candidate to cook them if they can slow down the other?

If there are any issues regarding the Rebels' offensive unit, then call them caviar problems. Times are good. It's up to players like Chambliss and Lacy to keep it that way.

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