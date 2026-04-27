Ole Miss Football 2026 NFL Draft Grades: What Experts Are Saying About Rebels Taken

The Ole Miss Rebels were well-represented in the 2026 NFL Draft with a pair of offensive weapons coming off of the board across the three-day event in Pittsburgh.

Rebels pass-catcher De'Zhaun Stribling, one of the surprises of this year's draft, was taken with pick No. 1 in the second round with the San Francisco 49ers making the call on Friday evening.

The Kapolei, Hawaii native spent one season at Ole Miss in 2025, but was a crucial part of the Rebels' historic squad that made the CFP semifinals. Stribling closed out the 2025 season with 55 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns.

Now, he's San Francisco bound after coming off the board on Friday, but where did the other members of Ole Miss' 2025 roster land? What are the experts saying?

The Buzz: Experts Weigh In

OLE MISS REBELS IN THE 2026 NFL DRAFT

Round 2, Pick 33 – De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers – Recap | Highlights

Round 7, Pick 217 – Jayden Williams, OT, Arizona Cardinals – Recap | Highlights

Albert Breer says several top level offensive coordinators around the league are high on De'Zhaun Stribling:



“The 49ers got killed for taking Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling at 33, and I get it. When fans have been looking at mocks for two months, and their team picks someone… pic.twitter.com/YO9JpvvYBY — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) April 27, 2026

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

Tahj Chambers, LB – Indianapolis Colts

Kapena Gushiken, DB – Philadelphia Eagles

Diego Pounds, OL – Baltimore Ravens

Harrison Wallace III, WR – Arizona Cardinals

Wydett Williams Jr., DB – Arizona Cardinals

Dae'Quan Wright, TE – Philadelphia Eagles

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

De'Zhaun Stribling • Round 2, Pick 33 • San Francisco 49ers

Quotes courtesy of 49ers.com

President of Football Operations and General Manager John Lynch: "We've got a guy that plays our brand of football. He's a very skilled young man. We've got a thing called Gold Helmet, which is kind of the highest standard that a 49ers draft choice can get.

"I think we gave out 16 this year, and he was one of those. That means that he represents everything that you want to be on the field and off the field. We just felt like, at the end of the day, this is a guy that just gained a lot of steam throughout the process. Couldn't be happier to have him with our program."

Jayden Williams • Round 7, Pick 217 • Arizona Cardinals

General Manager Monti Ossenfort: "He's played mainly right tackle, but has also seen quite a few snaps at left tackle in his career. Another guy that has played against good competition in the SEC, but also he's probably blocked as good of guys in practice with the defensive line they had coming out of there last year. He's [seen] good competition there throughout his whole career."

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Among Contenders for Elite WR

Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.