Ole Miss Football 2026 NFL Draft Tracker: Multiple Rebels Remain on the Board
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The Ole Miss Rebels are well-represented in this year's NFL Draft with multiple players waiting to hear their names called on Day 3 across Rounds 4-7.
After Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling heard his name called with the first pick in the second round on Friday, the buzz surrounding Ole Miss reached new heights.
Stribling became the highest drafted wide receiver at Ole Miss since Laquon Treadwell went 23rd overall to the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, and this marks the second consecutive season that the 49ers have taken an Ole Miss wideout – joining Jordan Watkins, who was taken in the fifth round in 2025.
The Stribling Scouting Report:
“Long-striding, vertical-access wideout with steady play and production. Stribling has good size and early acceleration to climb over the top of coverage but lacks short-area quickness to gain separation underneath,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlen said of Stribling.
“His downfield ball skills are above average but he struggles to consistently carve out catch space and fight through contested-catch contact for tight-coverage wins. He has legit speed after the catch once he finds open grass. He’s also one of the most competitive run blockers in the WR class. Stribling projects as an immediate WR4 who could eventually work his way into a starting role.”
Now, as Round 5 winds down in Pittsburgh, multiple Ole Miss Rebels remain on the board. Who's left for Golding and Co. as the 2026 NFL Draft winds down?
The Draft-Eligible Rebels:
DL Zxavian Harris
OT Diego Pounds
WR Harrison Wallace
TE Dae'Quan Wright
OL Jayden Williams
DB Kapena Gushiken
RB Logan Diggs
LB Andrew Jones
S Wydett Williams Jr.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Among Contenders for Elite WR
Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR
Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels
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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20