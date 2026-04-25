Ole Miss Football 2026 NFL Draft Tracker: Multiple Rebels Remain on the Board

The Ole Miss Rebels are well-represented in this year's NFL Draft with multiple players waiting to hear their names called on Day 3 across Rounds 4-7.

After Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling heard his name called with the first pick in the second round on Friday, the buzz surrounding Ole Miss reached new heights.

Stribling became the highest drafted wide receiver at Ole Miss since Laquon Treadwell went 23rd overall to the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, and this marks the second consecutive season that the 49ers have taken an Ole Miss wideout – joining Jordan Watkins, who was taken in the fifth round in 2025.

The Stribling Scouting Report:

“Long-striding, vertical-access wideout with steady play and production. Stribling has good size and early acceleration to climb over the top of coverage but lacks short-area quickness to gain separation underneath,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlen said of Stribling.

“His downfield ball skills are above average but he struggles to consistently carve out catch space and fight through contested-catch contact for tight-coverage wins. He has legit speed after the catch once he finds open grass. He’s also one of the most competitive run blockers in the WR class. Stribling projects as an immediate WR4 who could eventually work his way into a starting role.”

With the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 @NFLDraft, the @49ers select De'Zhaun Stribling.



NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OPArzCWe7V — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

Now, as Round 5 winds down in Pittsburgh, multiple Ole Miss Rebels remain on the board. Who's left for Golding and Co. as the 2026 NFL Draft winds down?

The Draft-Eligible Rebels:

DL Zxavian Harris

OT Diego Pounds

WR Harrison Wallace

TE Dae'Quan Wright

OL Jayden Williams

DB Kapena Gushiken

RB Logan Diggs

LB Andrew Jones

S Wydett Williams Jr.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Among Contenders for Elite WR

Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.