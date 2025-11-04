Ole Miss Football, Alabama, Georgia Among SEC Teams Expected in Initial CFP Bracket
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are squarely in the College Football Playoff hunt with the initial rankings set to be revealed on Tuesday night.
After an 8-1 start to the season, Kiffin and Co. sit as the No. 7 ranked team in the AP Top-25 Poll with the program firmly in the race for spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
With the selection committee set to reveal the first batch of rankings, the Rebels are set to be represented well.
“I really hadn’t thought much about that. This isn’t coach speak. I really don’t, because it’s still so early and so much left to play,” Kiffin said on Monday.
“I hadn’t thought about that, but probably that would be the part I’d look less about where we are and more of that just to see, OK, are they actually going to pay as much attention that we were told they are going to now?"
Where could Ole Miss land in the initial rankings?
The 12-Team College Football Playoff Projection:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Texas A&M Aggies
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Ole Miss Rebels
7. Oregon Ducks
8. BYU Cougars
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
11. Texas Longhorns
12. Oklahoma Sooners
First-Round Byes – College Football Playoff
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Texas A&M Aggies
First-Round College Football Playoff Matchups
5. Georgia Bulldogs vs. 12. Memphis Tigers
6. Ole Miss Rebels vs. 11. Virginia Cavaliers
7. Oregon Ducks vs. 10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
8. BYU Cougars vs. 9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 7 Ole Miss will soon see their College Football Playoff ranking with 10 weeks of the 2025 regular season now in the rearview mirror.
The program in Oxford has three games remaining on the docket - The Citadel, Florida, and Mississippi State - with Ole Miss eyeing significant postseason opportunities.
Kiffin and Co. will return to action on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a matchup against The Citadel up next on the schedule.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.