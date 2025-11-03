Ole Miss Football Commits Believe Lane Kiffin Will Stay, Not Take LSU or Florida Jobs
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has emerged as the hottest name on the market this fall as the coaching carousel heats up down the stretch of the 2025 season.
With job openings across the Southeastern Conference, Kiffin has been linked to the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators as a potential replacement
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” ESPN's Pete Thamel said. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“A fascinating wrinkle to all this, of course, is that Ole Miss is headed to the playoff. They have a high percentage chance of going there, especially after beating Oklahoma on Saturday on the road like they did,” added Thamel.
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends.
"How that unfolds will be a fascinating facet of this playoff, for coaches like Lane Kiffin, maybe Brent Key, maybe Jon Sumrall or Alex Golesh. The timing does not line up for an easy transition.”
Now, as Kiffin remains a hot commodity, Ole Miss Rebels commits in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle have weighed in on the situation.
One Ole Miss pledge revealed, “The staff has told me that he’s staying and we’re still locked in for the long haul.”
Kiffin has an extension on the table from the Ole Miss Rebels, according to multiple reports, but has yet to put pen to paper.
The Ole Miss decision-maker has remained transparent about the process with his team after addressing it with the Rebels prior to the Oklahoma Sooners matchup, but with no extension signed, questions continue lingering.
Now, Ole Miss will gear up for a matchup against The Citadel in Week 11 with the program looking to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive in 2025.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.