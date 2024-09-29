Ole Miss Football Drops Out Of Top 10 In AP Poll
Ole Miss had a sloppy showcase in Saturday's 20-17 loss against Kentucky, but Lane Kiffin isn't worried.
Apparently, the AP Poll didn't get that memo.
The Rebels appeared at No. 12 entering Week 6's matchup on the road against South Carolina. Sitting a 4-1, Ole Miss could need to win out if it plans on making the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Ole Miss had climbed to No. 6 in the AP Poll and were a multi-score favorite against Kentucky. A late touchdown recovered by Josh Kattus in the end zone thwarted the Rebels' chance of winning their homecoming game and SEC season opener.
Entering Saturday, Ole Miss had outscored opponents 220-22. The 17 points against Kentucky marked the fewest points the Rebels had scored in a home game since 2019.
"I'm not going to overreact in a loss like I don't overreact in a tight win," Lane Kiffin said postgame.
Despite the offensive woes throughout most of the afternoon, Ole Miss remained in position to sneak out a win. With 4:03 remaining and trailing by four, 17-13, the Wildcats elected to go for it on fourth down from deep inside their own territory.
An Ole Miss stop would've essentially put the game on ice. Instead, Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff connected with receiver Barion Brown on a go route down the left sideline for a 63-yard over-the-shoulder grab.
Jaxson Dart had his Heisman moment with a 42-yard competition to Caden Prieskorn and fourth-and-11. The offense found a spark before a third down stop. Caden Davis missed a game-tying 48-yarder with 48 seconds left, leaving the nation shocked on The Grove.
"You can't blink," Dart said postgame. "We have a lot more opportunities. One game is not going to define the year, but at the same time you better make the most of the rest of your opportunities."
Dart, who was on pace to take over as the favorite in the Heisman race, completed 18-of-27 passes for a season-low 261 passing yards against Kentucky. He was also sacked a season-high four times.
"There's not really much to say," Dart said. "You can look at it two ways: you can just quit, or you can take it on the chin and we're on the ground right now, you either stay down or get up."
South Carolina enters Saturday fresh off its bye week. The Rebels enter as a 9-point favorite at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT