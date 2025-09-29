Ole Miss Football Enters College Football Playoff Conversation in Recent Predictions
No. 4 Ole Miss continues stealing headlines across the last 48 hours with the program taking America by storm following a top-five win over the LSU Tigers.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are 5-0 to open the season and sit atop the Southeastern Conference after wins over Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU.
“There’s a lot left to play and I do think it means something to (the players). To say, ‘Okay. There’s four returning starters and this was supposed to be a rebuilding year and a down year for Ole Miss,” Kiffin said on Sunday.
“So I do think it speaks to where we’ve come as a program. …Pete Carroll used to say, ‘Anybody can do it once, but can you do it continuous years?’ Can you be consistent to do things.
"That’s not just getting a good quarterback or something like that like you see some coaches do. That’s pretty cool that that’s happened five years in a row.”
Now, after a critical victory over the LSU Tigers, Kiffin and the Rebels have officially entered the College Football Playoff conversation with national analysts placing the program in the updated bracket.
Here are this week’s latest bowl projections for Ole Miss:
Brett McMurphy (On3) –
No. 5 vs. No. 12 Memphis (First Round of CFP)
vs. No. 4 Texas A&M (Sugar Bowl)
Mark Schlabach (ESPN) –
No. 5 vs. No. 12 South Florida
vs. No. 4 Texas A&M (Sugar Bowl/Quarterfinals)
vs. No. 1 Ohio State (Peach Bowl/Semifinals)
Kyle Bonagura (ESPN) –
No. 4 vs. No. 5 Texas A&M (Sugar Bowl)
vs. No. 1 Ohio State (Fiesta Bowl)
Brad Crawford (CBS Sports) –
No. 3 vs. No. 6 Alabama/No. 11 Notre Dame (Sugar Bowl)
Athlon Sports –
No. 4 vs. No. 5 Alabama (Sugar Bowl)
College Football News –
vs. Michigan (Citrus Bowl)
McMurphy, Schlabach, Bonagura and Athlon Sports have the Ole Miss Rebels getting out of the first round and remaining alive in their recent College Football Playoff brackets.
No. 4 Ole Miss will kick their feet up and recover in Week 6 prior to returning to the field in Week 7 for a matchup against the Washington State Cougars.
