Paul Finebaum Reacts to Pete Golding Replacing Lane Kiffin As Ole Miss Head Coach
Ole Miss has elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to become the new head coach of the Rebels amid Lane Kiffin's departure for the LSU Tigers.
In a historic move on Sunday, Kiffin made the move to leave the No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) with the program in the midst of a College Football Playoff run.
Now, Ole Miss officials have elevated Golding - a highly-respected figure on the staff in Oxford - to take control of the Rebels as the new full-time head coach.
But the decision to replace Kiffin with Golding is one that could impact the program's College Football Playoff seeding, according to ESPN's Paul Finebaum, where he calls him a "far inferior" coach.
“They should look at what’s happening on the field,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “But if you want to trust this playoff committee, Greeny, do it at your own risk, because I don’t ever trust them when you put 12 or 13 people in a room.
"Now the difference is you would have had Lane Kiffin as your head coach. Now you have Pete Golding. Anybody heard of him? Not really. Is he a better coach than Lane Kiffin? No, he’s a far inferior coach, but he still has the same team.
"So what does he get out of that team? I think they should stay where they are, but I don’t trust this committee to do that.”
For Golding, the new head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels is excited to hit the ground running with the program as the chase for a National Championship begins.
“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.
"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.
“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”
