The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Fans Make Statement to Lane Kiffin Amid LSU Tigers, Florida Buzz

Kiffin and Co. captured a Week 12 win over the Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Ole Miss fans make statement to their head coach.

Zack Nagy

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates with fans after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates with fans after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels further cemented the program's College Football Playoff chances on Saturday night after taking home a 34-24 win over the Florida Gators in Oxford.

In front of a record crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Kiffin and Co. battled down the stretch to earn a win over an SEC foe to remain alive in the postseason race.

But the talk of the town has surrounded Kiffin and his future in Oxford as the coaching carousel ramps up in November.

It's no secret the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are calling for the Ole Miss shot-caller as the pair of SEC programs look to lure him out of the Magnolia State, but he remains focused on the task at-hand.

“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said this week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the sideline during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired.

"So, I ain’t figured all that out. I’m trying to keep our winning streak, get to 8-0 at home.”

Fast forward to Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and the fanbase brought the energy to Oxford with a record-setting crowd taking the stands.

Following the win, the entire stadium erupted with "We Want Lane!" chants from top to bottom of Vaught-Hemingway.

“What are [the Ole Miss fans] chanting down there?” Louis Riddick asked on the ESPN broadcast.

“I think it’s a ‘We want Lane’ chant,” his partner Bob Wischusen responded. “We know they want Lane (Kiffin)But so does Florida.”

No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) remains firmly in the College Football Playoff race with the Rebels capturing a critical 34-24 win over the Gators on Saturday night in Oxford.

More Ole Miss News:

National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football