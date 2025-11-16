Ole Miss Football Fans Make Statement to Lane Kiffin Amid LSU Tigers, Florida Buzz
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels further cemented the program's College Football Playoff chances on Saturday night after taking home a 34-24 win over the Florida Gators in Oxford.
In front of a record crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Kiffin and Co. battled down the stretch to earn a win over an SEC foe to remain alive in the postseason race.
But the talk of the town has surrounded Kiffin and his future in Oxford as the coaching carousel ramps up in November.
It's no secret the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are calling for the Ole Miss shot-caller as the pair of SEC programs look to lure him out of the Magnolia State, but he remains focused on the task at-hand.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said this week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired.
"So, I ain’t figured all that out. I’m trying to keep our winning streak, get to 8-0 at home.”
Fast forward to Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and the fanbase brought the energy to Oxford with a record-setting crowd taking the stands.
Following the win, the entire stadium erupted with "We Want Lane!" chants from top to bottom of Vaught-Hemingway.
“What are [the Ole Miss fans] chanting down there?” Louis Riddick asked on the ESPN broadcast.
“I think it’s a ‘We want Lane’ chant,” his partner Bob Wischusen responded. “We know they want Lane (Kiffin). But so does Florida.”
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) remains firmly in the College Football Playoff race with the Rebels capturing a critical 34-24 win over the Gators on Saturday night in Oxford.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.