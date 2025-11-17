Ole Miss Football Gives Lane Kiffin Deadline on Decision Amid LSU, Florida Buzz
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has social media swirling as he takes the proper steps to make a decision on his future on the sidelines.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is within arms reach of the first College Football Playoff berth in school history, but the buzz surrounding the program is the future of Kiffin in the Magnolia State.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are turning up the heat in their pursuit of Kiffin with his family taking trips to both Gainesville and Baton Rouge over the last 24 hours.
Kiffin's ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, traveled to the Sunshine State on Sunday afternoon to scope out the city with the family then hopping on a flight, organized by LSU officials, to head to Baton Rouge.
Now, as the rumor mill swirls and the Ole Miss Rebels get impatient on Kiffin's timeframe, the administration has set a deadline for him to make a decision.
According to The Athletic, Ole Miss has given Kiffin until Nov. 28 to make a decision on whether he will remain in Oxford or accept a job elsewhere.
The Rebels shot-caller has remained mum on the subject this fall despite the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators rolling out the red carpet for the most popular coach on this year's carousel.
“I think those of you that cover me, they’ve seen for six years how we answer these questions. We don’t discuss them during the season and don’t go into them,” Kiffin said on Sunday. “I don’t know why there would have been that fan narrative.
"Somebody said both fans had a narrative they thought was happening. Which, I don’t know why that would happen. Besides just fans being fans. That’s why they’re fans.
“Basically, it’s like a policy of we don’t talk about it. So we never have. So why would they think, in season, all of a sudden that would happen. That certainly didn’t come from any, (or) shouldn’t have come from anyone that’s listened to our press conferences over the years.”
Now, as the rumor mill swirls, Kiffin has a hard deadline set for next Friday to make a decision as the LSU buzz increases on Monday.
