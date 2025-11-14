Ole Miss Football Great Thinks Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators Is 'Not Happening'
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has social media buzzing this week as his future remains unknown as multiple programs look to lure him out of Oxford.
The No. 7 ranked Rebels sit with a 9-1 record with an opportunity to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history, but the buzz surrounding Ole Miss remains what Kiffin's future holds.
“I haven’t even talked about it [with the players], and I think I’m pretty close to them, where they walk by or they say something, you know, like, if it was on their mind, they’d make a joke or something,” Kiffin said. “I don’t think it is. They’re very focused on what to do.”
“Again, I said it’s a different age nowadays, like when I addressed it a couple weeks ago. I certainly don’t think it was a distraction since. We won at Oklahoma, South Carolina, and played really well last week. This is kind of the world that we’re in.”
But the Kiffin buzz surrounding the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers has heated up this week with social media swirling surrounding what Kiffin's future holds.
From "blank checks" reportedly being offered in Baton Rouge to the Florida Gators' family ties piquing his interest, headlines have all involved Kiffin's future.
Now, former Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman - and eight-year NFL veteran Bradley Sowell - has weighed in while speaking on the Ole Miss Spirit’sTalk of Champions podcast
Bradley Sowell's Thoughts:
“Lane Kiffin has not done anything to make people think he’s leaving at all,” Sowell said. “At all. I don’t think he’s leaving, personally, but if he does, I’m going to enjoy where we are right now. They always say, ‘Be where your feet are.’
"Let’s enjoy this run Ole Miss is on and let the business people do the business stuff. It Lane decides to leave Ole Miss, Ole Miss is in a great place financially, structurally, to make a replacement. It’s not the end-all, be-all.
“I’d love for Lane to stay. I think he’s staying, but I just think we need to enjoy this run. Let’s enjoy and rally around this team. All this crying and complaining about what Lane’s going to do, you’re going to miss out on one of the best runs that we’ve ever had. If Lane wants to stay, cool. If he doesn’t, we figure it out from there. Right now, I think Ole Miss is in the driver’s seat.”
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.