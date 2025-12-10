Ole Miss Football in the NFL: Jaxson Dart, DK Metcalf Headline Rebels Shining

OXFORD, Miss. – Fifteen former Rebels played in Week 14 headlines by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf after routing the Ravens in Baltimore.

Metcalf hauled in 148 yards on seven receptions - including a 52-yard shot early in the game that helped set up a Steelers touchdown, a sign of what was to come as Pittsburgh would beat its rival, the Baltimore Ravens, 27-22.

Metcalf’s 148 receiving yards were the second most in the NFL in Week 14. With the win, the Steelers move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North with a 7-6 record, placing them firmly in the playoff hunt as the season heads into the final stretch.

#33 Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

Played 15 special teams snaps, finishing with one tackle in a loss to the Bills.

#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Hauled in six receptions for 100 yards in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

#77 Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

The Patriots were on Bye in Week 14.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart | Ole Miss Athletics

#6 Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

The Giants were on Bye in Week 14.

#1 Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Finished with two catches for 8 yards in a 24-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

#9 Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Brought down one catch for 18 yards in a 22-19 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

#18 Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons

Was not active in Week 14. Claimed off waivers by Atlanta on 12-8-25.

#51 Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Was not active in Week 14.

#52 Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Played 40 total snaps, finishing with three tackles on special teams and one quarterback hurry in a loss to Buffalo.

#94 Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Played 19 total snaps in a 34-10 win against the New York Jets.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs with the ball after a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

#93 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Was not active in Week 14.

#33 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Played 16 snaps on special teams, securing one tackle in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Brought down six catches for 93 yards, leading the Bills in both, in a 39-34 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Knox’s 91.6 PFF offensive grade ranked ninth in the league in Week 14, third best among tight ends.

#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Played 29 total snaps in a win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

#4 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Hauled in seven catches for 148 yards in a win against the Baltimore Ravens. This set a season high for both receptions and receiving yards, and Metcalf’s 148 receiving yards were good for second in the league in Week 14.

#81 Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Played 17 snaps in a loss to the Lions.

#97 Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Was not active in Week 14.

#92 JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Secured one tackle in a loss to the Broncos.

#13 Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts

Played 30 total snaps, finishing with one tackle on special teams.

#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Started at left tackle, playing all 52 offensive snaps in a loss to the Vikings. Tunsil’s PFF pass blocking grade of 88.3 on the season is third in the league among all offensive linemen.

#3 Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

The Panthers were on Bye in Week 14.

#17 Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers were on Bye in Week 14.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Finished with three tackles, one quarterback hurry, and a blocked field goal in a loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. His 66.3 PFF defensive grade ranked second on the Cowboys defense.

INJURED RESERVE

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

PRACTICE SQUAD

Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts

Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills

Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles

Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos

Royce Newman | OL | Chicago Bears

Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns

Otis Reese IV | LB | New England Patriots

Mark Robinson | LB | Cleveland Browns

John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots

Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts

