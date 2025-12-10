Ole Miss Football in the NFL: Jaxson Dart, DK Metcalf Headline Rebels Shining
In this story:
OXFORD, Miss. – Fifteen former Rebels played in Week 14 headlines by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf after routing the Ravens in Baltimore.
Metcalf hauled in 148 yards on seven receptions - including a 52-yard shot early in the game that helped set up a Steelers touchdown, a sign of what was to come as Pittsburgh would beat its rival, the Baltimore Ravens, 27-22.
Metcalf’s 148 receiving yards were the second most in the NFL in Week 14. With the win, the Steelers move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North with a 7-6 record, placing them firmly in the playoff hunt as the season heads into the final stretch.
#33 Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
Played 15 special teams snaps, finishing with one tackle in a loss to the Bills.
#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
Hauled in six receptions for 100 yards in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
#77 Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
The Patriots were on Bye in Week 14.
#6 Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
The Giants were on Bye in Week 14.
#1 Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
Finished with two catches for 8 yards in a 24-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
#9 Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
Brought down one catch for 18 yards in a 22-19 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football.
#18 Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons
Was not active in Week 14. Claimed off waivers by Atlanta on 12-8-25.
#51 Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
Was not active in Week 14.
#52 Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
Played 40 total snaps, finishing with three tackles on special teams and one quarterback hurry in a loss to Buffalo.
#94 Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
Played 19 total snaps in a 34-10 win against the New York Jets.
#93 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
Was not active in Week 14.
#33 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
Played 16 snaps on special teams, securing one tackle in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.
#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
Brought down six catches for 93 yards, leading the Bills in both, in a 39-34 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Knox’s 91.6 PFF offensive grade ranked ninth in the league in Week 14, third best among tight ends.
#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
Played 29 total snaps in a win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football.
#4 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
Hauled in seven catches for 148 yards in a win against the Baltimore Ravens. This set a season high for both receptions and receiving yards, and Metcalf’s 148 receiving yards were good for second in the league in Week 14.
#81 Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
Played 17 snaps in a loss to the Lions.
#97 Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
Was not active in Week 14.
#92 JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
Secured one tackle in a loss to the Broncos.
#13 Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
Played 30 total snaps, finishing with one tackle on special teams.
#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
Started at left tackle, playing all 52 offensive snaps in a loss to the Vikings. Tunsil’s PFF pass blocking grade of 88.3 on the season is third in the league among all offensive linemen.
#3 Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
The Panthers were on Bye in Week 14.
#17 Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers were on Bye in Week 14.
#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
Finished with three tackles, one quarterback hurry, and a blocked field goal in a loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. His 66.3 PFF defensive grade ranked second on the Cowboys defense.
INJURED RESERVE
Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
PRACTICE SQUAD
Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos
Royce Newman | OL | Chicago Bears
Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns
Otis Reese IV | LB | New England Patriots
Mark Robinson | LB | Cleveland Browns
John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots
Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
More Ole Miss News:
Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season
ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20