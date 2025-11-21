Ole Miss Football in the NFL: Jaxson Dart Headlines Rebels Taking NFL By Storm
OXFORD, Miss. – Fourteen former Rebels played in Week 11 headlines by Carolina Panthers rookie linebacker Princely Umanmielen played after playing an integral role in their overtime win against the Falcons; recovering a fumble on a kickoff early in the third quarter.
The recovery was the first fumble recovery of his career, and helped the Panthers move to 6-5 on the season with a 30-27 overtime victory.
#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
Hauled in seven catches for 49 yards to lead Philadelphia to a 16-9 win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
#77 Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
Played 18 snaps as the Patriots beat the New York Jets 27-14.
#6 Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
Was not active in Week 11.
#1 Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
Secured four catches for 33 yards in a 22-19 win against the divisional rival Kansas City Chiefs.
#9 Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
Brought down one catch for 12 yards in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
#18 Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
Was not active in Week 11.
#51 Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
Was not active in Week 11.
#52 Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
Secured four total tackles in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
#94 Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
Secured one tackle, bringing the ball carrier down for a loss in a 16-13 win against the Washington Commanders.
#93 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
Secured three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hurry as the Broncos took down the Chiefs.
#33 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
Was not active in Week 11.
#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
Brought down one catch for 23 yards in a 44-32 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
Played 22 snaps on special teams in a loss to the Jaguars.
#4 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
Hauled in five catches for 49 yards as the Steelers downed the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 34-12.
#81 Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
Was not active in Week 11.
#8 Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
Was not active in Week 11.
#97 Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
Secured two tackles, both for a loss, and one quarterback hurry in a loss to San Francisco. Nolen's PFF grade of 90.3 in the game was the third-highest grade in Week 11 amongst defensive linemen, and the eighth-highest among all defenders.
#92 JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
Was not active in Week 11.
#23 John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots
Did not play in Week 11.
#13 Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
The Colts were on Bye in Week 11.
#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
Started at left tackle, playing all 67 offensive snaps in a loss to the Dolphins. Tunsil's 88.0 PFF pass blocking grade on the season ranks fourth in the NFL.
#3 Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
Secured one tackle and one fumble recovery on special teams in a 30-27 win against the Atlanta Falcons.
#17 Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
Was not active in Week 11.
#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
Recorded one tackle in a 33-16 win against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
INJURED RESERVE
Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
PRACTICE SQUAD
Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
Royce Newman | OL | Chicago Bears
Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns
Otis Reese IV | LB | New England Patriots
Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
