Ole Miss Football in the NFL: Jaxson Dart, Walter Nolen Lead the Way for the Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. – Seventeen former Rebels played in Week 9 led by defensive tackle Walter Nolen after taking the field for the Arizona Cardinals.
After being sidelined for the first half of the season with injury, Nolen made his debut in primetime on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys in Week Nine and didn’t disappoint.
With the Cowboys driving late in the fourth quarter, Nolen brought down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for his first career sack. He would finish the game with four total tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, and one pass defended.
His 82.4 PFF run defense grade ranked fourth among all defensive linemen, and second among all rookies in Week Nine. Nolen’s efforts helped to lead the Cardinals to a 27-17 victory.
#23 Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
Secured seven tackles in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
Was on Bye in Week Nine.
#77 Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
Played 4 special teams snaps as the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 24-23.
#6 Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
Finished 24-of-33 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball eight times for 56 yards and another score as the Giants fell to the San Francisco 49ers.
Dart’s five rushing touchdowns rank eighth in the league and are tied for the highest by a rookie, and his 10 passing touchdowns lead all rookies as well.
#1 Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
Played 32 snaps as the Broncos beat the Houston Texans in Week Nine.
#9 Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
Brought down two catches for 18 yards, as the Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans by a score of 27-20.
#18 Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
Brought down one catches for 11 yards in a loss to the Panthers.
#51 Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
Was not active in Week Nine.
#52 Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
Making his season debut, recorded one tackle and one quarterback hurry in a loss to the Chicago Bears.
#94 Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
Brought down two tackles, including a sack, a tackle for loss, and one quarterback hurry in a Thursday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
#93 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
Played 25 total snaps, securing one tackle in an 18-15 win against the Houston Texans.
#33 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
Secured one tackle on special teams in a 47-42 win against the Bengals.
#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
Brought down one catch for 30 yards as the Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-21.
#4 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
Hauled in two catches for 6 yards as the Steelers downed the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-20.
#81 Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
Was not active in Week Nine.
#8 Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
Brought down one catch for 28 yards in a win against the Chiefs.
#97 Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
Making his NFL debut, he secured four total tackles, including three solo, two tackles for loss, and his first career sack. Also added one quarterback hurry and one pass defended.
#92 JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
Was not active in Week Nine.
#23 John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots
Was not active in Week Nine.
#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
Started at left tackle, playing 60 total snaps in a loss to the Seahawks. Tunsil’s 85.8 PFF pass blocking grade on the season ranks fourth in the NFL.
#33 Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
Was not active in Week Nine.
#17 Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
Brought down one catch for 19 yards in a win against the Giants.
#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
Blocked a punt, which led to a Cowboys touchdown in a Monday Night Football loss to the Cardinals.
INJURED RESERVE
Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
PRACTICE SQUAD
Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
Royce Newman | OL | Chicago Bears
Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns
Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colt
