Ole Miss Football Loses Fast-Rising Front Office Staffer To Arkansas State Red Wolves

Ole Miss Rebels Director of Recruiting Operations Connor Lawson is set to depart Oxford this offseason to become the Arkansas State Red Wolves' general manager, according to On3 Sports.

The fast-rising front office figure has made his presence felt at the collegiate level after graudating from Georgia Southern in 2020 - immediately climbing his way up the ladder ever since.

After a stint as Ole Miss' Director of Recruiting Operations, Lawson emerged as a name to monitor with Arkansas State now making the move in giving him the opportuntity to serve as general manager moving forward.

Ole Miss has made multiple staff hires this month with the offense receiving a boost from a new analyst in Oxford under coordinator John David Baker.

The Rebels will bring in senior offensive analyst Aaron Auer, according to FootballScoop to join Golding's staff in 2026. What is Ole Miss getting?

Arkansas State is set to hire Ole Miss Director of Recruiting Operations Connor Lawson as its general manager, sources tell @On3. https://t.co/pnlPUonXmg pic.twitter.com/C9HhqDQSfb — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) February 15, 2026

The East Carolina Bio on Auer:

"During the 2023 season, he worked as the tight ends coach under Mike Houston where his group caught 30 passes for 180 yards (6.0 ypc) with two touchdowns, while helping the offense average 277.3 total yards per game including 113.3 rushing yards per contest.

"Auer’s appointment on April 4, 2023, extended an almost three-year term where he served as a graduate assistant (2020-22) and as a senior offensive analyst for the Pirates which began in February of 2022.

"He has been involved in coaching since working as a scout and eventually a student assistant coach at Georgia beginning in 2016. In 2019, Auer was elevated to offensive quality control in May, spending nearly four years with Georgia's coaching staff at his alma mater.

"Entering his ninth year in coaching, Auer has been a part of six bowl games which includes the 2017 Rose Bowl (champions), 2017 National Championship, 2018 Sugar Bowl, 2021 Military Bowl, 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (champions) and the 2024 Go Bowling Military Bowl (champions), while also serving on a staff that appeared in the 2017 (champions) and 2018 SEC title games."

Now, Auer and Nichols are Ole Miss bound after finalizing deals with the Rebels this week, according to Football Scoop.

