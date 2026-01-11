Ole Miss Football Loses Starting Offensive Weapon to Transfer Portal Market

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Sunday morning.

Townsend made his way to the Magnolia State last offseason as a redshirt-sophomore after spending two seasons with the UAB Blazers prior to his stint with the Rebels.

During his time with UAB, the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder started in 11 games where he quickly emerged as a player SEC programs had on their radar with the coaching staff in Oxford making the move.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Townsend emerged as a starter along the offensive line for the Ole Miss Rebels amid a historic season - eventually starting in 13 games for the program across a College Football Playoff run.

Now, Townsend will hit the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Ole Miss has seen multiple players enter the free agent market this weekend following the program's postseason run as roster reconstruction continues in Oxford.

Along with near double-digit departures, Pete Golding and Co. have attacked the Transfer Portal with one of the top hauls in America.

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Deuce Knight - Auburn (QB)

The latest pledge comes from Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight after going public with a decision on Sunday morning.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, elected to hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, the former five-star prospect is Oxford bound after revealing a decision on Sunday with Ole Miss landing their franchise quarterback.

