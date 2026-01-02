SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons will hit the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending the last three seasons in Oxford, according to multiple reports.

Simmons entered the season as the starter after the torch was passed from Jaxson Dart, but after an ankle injury in Week 2, Trinidad Chambliss earned QB1 reps and never looked back after finishing in the Top-10 of the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Florida native took a redshirt year across the 2023 season prior to suiting up in nine games for the Rebels in 2024 as a freshman.

Fast forward to his redshirt-sophomore season in 2025 and Simmons logged 744 yards on 45-for-75 passing with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for the Rebels.

Once he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2, Chambliss earned the nod as the starter where he then took America by storm across his first season in Oxford.

Now, it appears there's an early favorite emerging for Simmons with a Southeastern Conference rival gaining momentum.

The Missouri Tigers are emerging as the clearcut favorite in Simmons' process, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, as his recruitment begins this week.

"Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per an ESPN source," Thamel wrote via X. "He’s entering with a no contact tag, with Missouri as the favorite to land him. He’s expected to stay with Ole Miss through the CFP."

The future of the Ole Miss quarterback room remains in limbo with Simmons now out and Chambliss awaiting clarity on a waiver he applied for in November.

NEWS: Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per an ESPN source. He’s entering with a no contact tag, with Missouri as the favorite to land him. He’s expected to stay with Ole Miss through the CFP. pic.twitter.com/z7B6jaNhz6 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2026

“I feel like my case is very strong,” Chambliss said Tuesday, via the Clarion Ledger. “I don’t see a reason why they should deny it, frankly. I have a lot to back up what I’m stating, what I’m putting in front of them. It’s up to the NCAA. Out of my control. I have all my faith in Jesus Christ.”

“I deserve it,” Chambliss said. “I’ve only played three seasons of college football. I feel like I deserve to play four. I redshirted in 2021. That was my freshman redshirt. Then I medically redshirted in 2022. Played in 2023, 2024 and this is 2025.”

Now, all eyes are on a College Football Playoff semifinals showdown against the Miami Hurricanes on Jan. 8 as the future of the roster in Oxford is put on the back burner.

