Ole Miss Football Makes Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP If He Leaves For LSU
The Lane Kiffin sweepstakes are heating up with the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers battling it out for the most popular head coach in this year's cycle.
In what emerged as a three-team race between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the Gators are now out of contention with the administration in Gainesville now shifting focus elsewhere.
According to On3 Sports: "Florida does not expect to land Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and is closing in on other targets. In recent days, sources said Kiffin’s erratic communication and behavior has led UF to think he may be more interested in his other options."
Now, it's the LSU Tigers versus Ole Miss Rebels with both programs looking to secure the most popular head coach in this year's cycle.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote last week.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
LSU is picking up momentum, but the Rebels remain confident in their stance with a decision looming in the next 24 hours.
But what happens to Ole Miss if Kiffin elects to depart for the LSU Tigers following Friday's Egg Bowl?
Would the Ole Miss administration allow Kiffin to coach in the postseason? The answer is in after Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger revealed a report this week.
“There does seem to be an ultimatum this week: Sign a lucrative extension with the program or leave immediately for another job. If he chooses to leave, Kiffin is not expected to coach the playoff — a decision that school officials have arrived at over the past several weeks (not such a surprise given Kiffin’s actions up to this point),” Dellenger reported.
Now, as the Rebels look to defeat the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday in order to further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances, all eyes remain on Kiffin with a decision looming.
