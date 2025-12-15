Ole Miss Football Makes Multiple Impressive Hires As Pete Golding's Staff Takes Shape

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding is navigating the early phases of his tenure as the shot-caller in Oxford with multiple splash hires being added to his staff.

In what has emerged as a chaotic stretch in the Magnolia State, the new-look Ole Miss staff is working through College Football Playoff preparation while evaluating potential NCAA Transfer Portal targets and adding personnel to the coaching staff.

Golding and Co. have made a handful of hires this month with the staff taking shape across the last 96-plus hours in Oxford.

From the return of a savvy offensive coordinator to a general manager coming back from the LSU Tigers, Golding is assembling quite the staff as it currently stands.

Which five staff hires stick out across the last week?

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) shares a laugh with defensive coordinator Pete Golding (right) during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The New Staff Hires:

No. 1: Austin Thomas - General Manager

Ole Miss is set to bring back general manager Austin Thomas to join the staff in Oxford after two seasons with the LSU Tigers, 247Sports reported on Monday afternoon.

Thomas joined the LSU staff in Baton Rouge as the program's general manager and senior associate athletics director in 2024, but following the hiring of Lane Kiffin, was not retained.

He returned to LSU in January of 2024 to serve as a senior associate athletic director for football administration in what became his third stint with the program.

Thomas was elevated to general manager at LSU for the first time in 2016, becoming the first person in college football to hold that title.

The savvy football mind returned to Baton Rouge after two years at Ole Miss, where he served as football chief of staff and sport administrator for the Rebel football program in 2022 and 2023.

Now, he's back in Oxford for his second stint in the Magnolia State. He will serve as the general manager and chief of football operations, according to On3 Sports.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

No. 2: Kelvin Bolden - Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have hired LSU Assistant General Manager Kelvin Bolden after spending one season in Baton Rouge.

Bolden made his way to Louisiana for the 2025 season where he reunited with LSU General Manager Austin Thomas after the two had developed a relationship during their two seasons at Ole Miss.

Thomas initially helped bring Bolden to Ole Miss in 2022 during his two seasons as the Rebels' Football Chief of Staff and Sport Administrator.

Then, the two joined LSU's staff where Bolden arrived prior to the 2025 season - spending only one season in Baton Rouge where he now makes a return to Ole Miss.

In February, On3 Sports labeled the Magnolia State native as one of college football’s ‘off-field recruiting stars’ of the 2025 cycle.

Courtesy of Kelvin Bolden's X/Twitter.

No. 3: John David Baker - Offensive Coordinator

The Rebels have officially hired offensive coordinator John David Baker away from East Carolina where he is set to make his second stint with the Ole Miss program.

Baker replaces current offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. who will return to Baton Rouge following the College Football Playoff after following Lane Kiffin on the LSU Tigers staff.

Across Baker's first stint with the Ole Miss Rebels, he served the program's co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 along with taking on duties as the tight ends coach from 2021-23.

Following multiple seasons with Ole Miss, Baker then made the move to East Carolina where he became the offensive coordinator of the Pirates across the last two seasons - accepting the gig after the 2023 season.

Now, he's back after a strong stint with the Pirates.

Courtesy of John David Baker's Instagram.

No. 4: L'Damian Washington - Wide Receivers Coach

The Kentucky Wildcats wide receivers coach will make his way to the Magnolia State with Golding and Co. pulling off the impressive hire over multiple potential suitors - including the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Washington just wrapped up his first season in Lexington on Mark Stoops' staff, but with a coaching change at Kentucky, new shot-caller Will Stein opted to not retain the tenacious recruiter and receivers coach.

Prior to his stint with the Kentucky Wildcats, Washington spent time with the South Florida Bulls and Oklahoma Sooners.

Now, he joins Golding's first staff in Oxford as the dominos continue falling in the program's favor this month with another impressive SEC hire.

No. 5: Micheal Spurlock - Offensive Assistant

The Ole Miss Rebels have officially hired Micheal Spurlock as an offensive assistant on the staff in Oxford, the university revealed on Sunday afternoon.

Spurlock, who played his collegiate ball with the Rebels, spent time in the National Football League before his coaching career began at Philadelphia High School in the Magnolia State.

From there, the fast-rising assistant coach has had stints with the Dallas Cowboys, UTSA Roadrunners, Southeastern Louisiana Lions, Ole Miss Rebels, Green Bay Packers, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Now, the well-traveled assistant is back in Oxford for another stint on the Ole Miss staff after Golding and Co. made the move where he will work with the wide receivers.

