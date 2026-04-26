Ole Miss Football Offensive Weapon, Coveted LSU Tigers Transfer Arrested on 6 Charges

The Ole Miss Rebels' chaotic offseason once again took a twist on Saturday after offensive lineman Carius Curne was arrested on six charges by Arkansas State Police.

Curne, a sophomore offensive lineman that signed with the LSU Tigers as a five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, transferred the Ole Miss this offseason as a top addition for the program.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder out of Arkansas was arrested at 5:11 p.m., according to The Clarion Ledger, on six charges.

"Curne was charged with fleeing, reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change and possession of a schedule six substance of less than four ounces," the report states.

"He also got a misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released at 6:50 p.m., one hour and 39 minutes after he was booked."

News: Ole Miss OT Carius Curne was arrested in Arkansas today, per Arkansas State Police records. Charges include possession, fleeing and speeding. — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) April 26, 2026

Curne played in eight games as a true freshman for the LSU Tigers where he earned his first start against the Ole Miss Rebels at right tackle - replacing Weston Davis after a pregame injury.

Following his freshman season, the former elite recruit made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he then made his move to join Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels program.

The Scouting Report: Curne a Top Transfer

According to ESPN, "New coach Pete Golding and his staff had a ton of needs to address in the January portal window and capitalized on their CFP momentum to assemble another high-impact portal haul.

"Curne doesn't have the résumé of some of Ole Miss' top portal pickups but could end up being one of the top offensive linemen of the cycle if he can develop to his potential. The 6-5, 320-pound sophomore was the No. 133 overall recruit in the 2025 ESPN 300 and made four starts at left tackle and one start at right tackle during his true freshman season at LSU.

"It will be interesting see whether the Rebels prefer to play him at tackle or guard in his second year, but he should be a big man they're depending on this fall."

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