Ole Miss Football Building Momentum for No. 2 Rated Wide Receiver in Louisiana

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley is back in Oxford this weekend for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid an aggressive pursuit from the staff.

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana and a Top-15 overall receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore eyeing his services this offseason.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder out of the Bayou State has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

The No. 11 rated wide receiver in America is coming off of a junior season in 2025 where he hauled in 46 catches for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception - alongside a talented St. Augustine offense that reached the state title game in the Caesars SuperDome.

Following the strong season, Whitley trimmed his list of schools to five with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the LSU Tigers, Houston Cougars, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ohio State Buckeyes as the final programs in his process.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley via X.

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to build momentum for the coveted pass-catcher that is considered a heavy LSU Tigers lean - hosting him on a visit to campus on Friday.

Whitley is also scheduled to be back in Oxford during the weekend of May 29 on an official visit where he will be accompanied by a myriad of top pass-catchers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Ole Miss is in the midst of a massive recruiting stretch with Golding and Co. preparing to host several official and unofficial visitors across the next handful of weeks leading into the summer months.

Now, a priority target is in Oxford to check-in with the coaching staff as associate head coach Frank Wilson looks to utilize his Louisiana connections here with Whitley a prospect firmly on his radar this offseason.

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