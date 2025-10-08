Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma, Michigan Among Programs With Highest Chance to Make CFP
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a non-conference matchup against the Washington State Cougars.
After taking down the LSU Tigers in Week 5 followed by an open date in Week 6, Kiffin and Co. will look to remain red-hot to open the 2025 season this weekend in Oxford.
No. 4 Ole Miss has emerged as one of the stories of the season with Division II All-American transfer Trinidad Chambliss lighting it up as the program's starting quarterback.
In Week 5, Chambliss was sensational for the Rebels after leading Ole Miss to a top-five win over Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium where he put his name on the map.
Now, he's entered Heisman Trophy conversation while placing the Ole Miss program firmly in the College Football Playoff discussion.
"The Trinidad thing is a great story for all players at Division ll, Division lll, lower high schools, that feel like they’re not going to get looked at," Kiffin said on Monday. "Just keep preparing and playing really hard. You never know what’s going to happen.
"I think it’s funny the flags everywhere. I dropped Knox off at his buddy’s house and they have a big Trinidad flag in the house. Now they’ve got songs about the island and everything. So, it’s really awesome."
Ole Miss has officially entered the race as a program competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff with the ESPN Playoff Predictor giving the Rebels a 71 percent chance to punch their ticket.
Ohio State (89 percent), Oregon (87 percent), Alabama (79 percent), Miami (78 percent), and Indiana (72 percent) round out the five teams with the highest chances to reach the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN.
The Oklahoma Sooners (45 percent) and Michigan Wolverines (32 percent) also find themselves in the hunt as College Football Playoff contenders as the 2025 regular season ramps up in Week 7.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Energy Off The Open Date
"It’s been great. Coming back last night and meeting and practicing last night, guys were excited. Sometimes that’s kind of a pain for players Sunday night. They were excited.
"They’ve got a chance to do some neat things and put themselves in place to do that, but it won’t matter if they don’t keep preparing every day."
No. 4 Ole Miss and Washington State will kickoff at 11:45 p.m. CT from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with the Rebels looking to remain hot to open the 2025 season.
