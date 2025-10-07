Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and BYU Cougars Looking to Cause Chaos in Week 7
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will look to remain red-hot out the gate this season with a Week 7 matchup against the Washington State Cougars up next on the docket for the Rebels.
The program is clicking on all cylinders through the first six weeks of the season, and after an open date this past Saturday, all eyes on are the Rebels looking to carry their success into Saturday against the Cougars.
"Really exciting game this week," Kiffin said on Monday. "Preparation started last night with our players and a walk-through today. This is a really good challenge for us coming off of a bye to play really well against a team that is 3-2.
"In their three losses played great defense. I think they’ve given up three, 10 and 13. So, basically nine points a game. You see in college football you’ve got to come play every week. You saw it all around the country Saturday watching games.
"So, really challenged our guys not to listen to the noise out there about where they are in rankings, any of that stuff, because none of that means anything until the final one. Thought guys were really good today. We’re going to continue to push them all week."
Ole Miss has firmly entered the College Football Playoff conversation after an unbeaten stretch to open the season paired with a No. 4 ranking in the latest AP Top-25 Poll.
But other programs are looking to make statements this week - including the Oklahoma Sooners and BYU Cougars.
Brent Venables and the Sooners will hit the road to the Lone Star State for a matchup against Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns for another edition of the Red River Rivalry.
No. 6 Oklahoma is hoping to return quarterback John Mateer, and with a win in this one, would further cement their status as National Championship contenders.
Another program to keep tabs on will be the BYU Cougars in a matchup against the 4-1 Arizona Wildcats on the road.
BYU enters the matchup as the No. 18 ranked program in America and can once again further cement their status as a program that deserves to be in the College Football Playoff conversation as they look to remain unbeaten.
No. 4 Ole Miss and Washington State will kickoff at 11:45 a.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with the Rebels looking to stay unbeaten to open the season.
