Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks and Alabama Headline Latest CFP Projections
The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) remain in the College Football Playoff hunt after coming out the gates firing on all cylinders across the first eight weeks of the 2025 season.
After starting the year with six consecutive wins, including a statement victory over the LSU Tigers, Lane Kiffin and Co. suffered the program's first loss of the season in Week 8 at No. 9 Georgia.
But the loss is one that doesn't "define" the Rebels with Ole Miss remaining alive and well in the College Football Playoff race.
“We gave it a fight and had them, really,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said. “We did. So, just got to bounce back and watch some film and get ready for Oklahoma.
"You’re going to run into some bumps in the road. Georgia is a good team; credit to them. But this team? We’re not done. This isn’t going to define our season.”
Chambliss and Co. have shined on offense in 2025 with the Rebels giving the Bulldogs fits in Week 8, but the work has just begin for Ole Miss.
Sitting with a 6-1 overall record - along with a 3-1 start to SEC play - Kiffin and Co. have multiple "must-win" games on the docket.
On Sunday, ESPN released the latest College Football Playoff projections with Ole Miss Rebels making the cut.
ESPN College Football Playoff Bracket Projection:
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State (Big Ten champ)
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Alabama (SEC champ)
No. 4 Texas A&M
First-Round Games
No. 12 South Florida (American champ) at No. 5 Georgia
No. 11 BYU (Big 12 champ) at No. 6 Miami (ACC champ)
No. 10 Georgia Tech at No. 7 Ole Miss
No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 8 Oregon
Quarterfinal Games
No. 12 South Florida/No. 5 Georgia winner vs. No. 4 Texas A&M
No. 11 BYU/No. 6 Miami winner vs. No. 3 Alabama
No. 10 Georgia Tech/No. 7 Ole Miss winner vs. No. 2 Indiana
No. 9 Oklahoma/No. 8 Oregon winner vs. No. 1 Ohio State
The Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners up next for Kiffin and Co. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT from Norman.
