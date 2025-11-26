Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks, BYU Cougars Headline Latest CFP Rankings
The Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race with one regular season matchup remaining on the docket in 2025.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will hit the road to Starkville (Miss.) in Week 14 for an SEC matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs to round out the regular season.
But the headlines surrounding this year's Egg Bowl will be the future of Kiffin with his time in Oxford in question as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators pursue.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, as the 2025 regular season winds down, the latest College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings have been revealed with the Ole Miss Rebels dropping a spot after an open date in Week 13.
First-Round:
- No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Tulane
- No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Miami
- No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama
- No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Notre Dame
The Quarterfinal Round
- No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8/9 Winner
- No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 7 /10 winner
- No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 6/11 Winner
- No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 5/12 winner
In the latest College Football Playoff Top-25 Rankings, Ole Miss would host the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Complete College Football Top-25
- Ohio State (11-0)
- Indiana (11-0)
- Texas A&M (11-0)
- Georgia (10-1)
- Texas Tech (10-1)
- Oregon (10-1)
- Ole Miss (10-1)
- Oklahoma (9-2)
- Notre Dame (9-2)
- Alabama (9-2)
- BYU (10-1)
- Miami (9-2)
- Utah (9-2)
- Vanderbilt (9-2)
- Michigan (9-2)
- Texas (8-3)
- Southern California (8-3)
- Virginia (9-2)
- Tennessee (8-3)
- Arizona State (8-3)
- SMU (8-3)
- Pittsburgh (8-3)
- Georgia Tech (9-2)
- Tulane (9-2)
- Arizona (8-3)
Lane Kiffin's Take: Kewan Lacy Paving the Way
“I can’t take credit and say I could have predicted this much production from him and the amount of plays in the game and carries,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said.
“He’s been awesome. He works extremely hard. No ego. Loves playing the game. So, he’s just a player that you really love to coach and unique toughness.”
More Ole Miss New:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.