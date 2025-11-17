Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners Headline Latest Playoff Bracket
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) further cemented the program's College Football Playoff chances in Week 12 after taking down the Florida Gators 34-24 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and Co. once again made a statement in Oxford with the Rebels continuing a historic season despite the outside chatter surrounding the program.
“It’s really cool to see where our program is. Not just in (the Florida) matchup, but just in the SEC,” Kiffin said. “I told our guys this week. I’ve said it for two weeks, ‘As you get older everybody always says the good ol’ days.’
"And I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think we’re in the good ol’ days right now.' So I think for our fans, for our players it’s like this utopia of what’s going on. So, enjoy it because runs don’t happen very often.”
Now, the latest College Football Playoff projections are out with the Ole Miss Rebels predicted to host a first-round matchup. Which 12 teams make up Sports Illustrated's latest bracket?
Projected College Football Playoff Seeding After Week 12
*Note: Projections via Sports Illustrated.*
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- James Madison
On the Bubble
- Texas
- USC
- Michigan
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- Georgia Tech
First-Round Games
- No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Texas Tech
- No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Ole Miss
- No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Oregon
- No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma
Quarterfinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 4 Georgia vs. winner of No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Texas Tech
- Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. winner of No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Ole Miss
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. winner of No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Oregon
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will return to action on Nov. 28 for a matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs following a Week 13 open date.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.