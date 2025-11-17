SI

Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 12

The SEC is still a five-bid league even with Oklahoma’s upset win over Alabama.

Pat Forde

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables celebrates with defensive lineman Gracen Halton after beating Alabama.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables celebrates with defensive lineman Gracen Halton after beating Alabama. / David Leong-Imagn Images
The big shake-up over the weekend was the home loss by Alabama to Oklahoma. While that alters a few things, it doesn’t change this from last week: The SEC is still a five-bid league.

Projected College Football Playoff Seeding After Week 12

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Texas Tech
  6. Mississippi
  7. Oregon
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Alabama
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Miami
  12. James Madison

On the Bubble

  • Texas
  • USC
  • Michigan
  • Vanderbilt
  • BYU
  • Georgia Tech

First-Round Games

  • No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Texas Tech
  • No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Mississippi
  • No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Oregon
  • No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma

Quarterfinals

  • Orange Bowl: No. 4 Georgia vs. winner of No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Texas Tech
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. winner of No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Mississippi
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. winner of No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Oregon
  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma

