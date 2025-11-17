Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 12
The SEC is still a five-bid league even with Oklahoma’s upset win over Alabama.
The big shake-up over the weekend was the home loss by Alabama to Oklahoma. While that alters a few things, it doesn’t change this from last week: The SEC is still a five-bid league.
Projected College Football Playoff Seeding After Week 12
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Mississippi
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- James Madison
On the Bubble
- Texas
- USC
- Michigan
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- Georgia Tech
First-Round Games
- No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Texas Tech
- No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Mississippi
- No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Oregon
- No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma
Quarterfinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 4 Georgia vs. winner of No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Texas Tech
- Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. winner of No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Mississippi
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. winner of No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Oregon
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma
