Ole Miss Football, Oregon, Notre Dame Headline College Football Playoff Predictions
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) remains firmly in the College Football Playoff race with the program set to round out the 2025 regular season on Friday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
In a matchup that is set to generate unprecedented buzz as Lane Kiffin's future sits in question, the Rebels will look to close out the season on a high note as the program controls its own destiny.
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is in the midst of a historic campaign in this fall where he's rewritten the record books in Oxford across his first season with the Rebels.
Lacy has accounted for 1,136 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns - making him the second-leading rusher in the conference where he trails only behind Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy.
The first-year Rebels' 19 touchdowns is now the single-season record for Ole Miss where he recently surpassed Quinshon Judkins (16).
“It comes with having a support system like my coaches just trusting and believing in me,” Lacy said of his success this season. “Coming in here, putting in long hours of watching film with my coaches.
"Going through walkthroughs. It’s just a great feeling coming out here and showing what I to do and having the ability with my O-line and the receivers. Showing it out there and going 1-0 (each week).”
Now, with the help of Lacy on offense, the Ole Miss Rebels remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race with the 12-team bracket projections being revealed on Sunday.
A look into the ESPN College Football Playoff Projections:
First-Round Byes:
No. 1 Ohio State (Big Ten champ)
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Texas A&M (SEC champ)
No. 4 Georgia
First-Round:
No. 12 Tulane (American champ) at No. 5 Texas Tech (Big 12 champ)
No. 11 Miami (ACC champ) at No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Oregon
No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma
Quarterfinal Round:
No. 12 Tulane/No. 5 Texas Tech winner vs. No. 4 Georgia
No. 11 Miami/No. 6 Ole Miss winner vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 10 Alabama/No. 7 Oregon winner vs. No. 2 Indiana
No. 9 Notre Dame/No. 8 Oklahoma winner vs. No. 1 Ohio State
