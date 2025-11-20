Ole Miss Football Predicted to Target Emerging Coach If Lane Kiffin Leaves Program
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains non-committal on his future in Oxford amid a chaotic coaching carousel this fall.
Kiffin and the No. 5 ranked Rebels have cruised into the top-five of the AP Top-25 Poll with the program in pole position to reach the College Football Playoff.
But the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are intensifying their pursuit for the Rebels' decision-maker this month with both SEC schools circling Kiffin as their No. 1 target.
Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger recently sat down with Kiffin to discuss his future, time in Oxford, and decision timeline as he navigates a streuous stretch.
Fast forward to Thursday and Dellenger sat down with "Bleav In Ole Miss" to dissect dissected the Ole Miss shot-caller's mindset and a top candidate for the job if he elects to depart the Magnolia State.
Kiffin's Mindset:
“You could just tell when I was sitting there that he was sort of torn and having an internal-type of struggle of what to do next,” Dellenger said. “As we sit here on Thursday morning, maybe he’s still having that internal struggle, because no decision or anything so far has been made.”
“I think the way the college coaching hiring cycle is going, it’s really accelerated. You’re having firings that are happening earlier and hirings that are happening earlier. Everything accelerated partly because of the college football calendar.”
The Next Move [If Needed]:
“If you’re Ole Miss, and all this hiring and firing is going on and all these targets, perhaps your top targets for a replacement for Lane could be gone,” Dellenger said. “Then you want an answer as quick as possible.
"This is the bye week, so they want clarity so they can spring into action after the Mississippi State game if they need to go find a coach, and perhaps even spring into action if they get clarity this week before the Mississippi State game and do the interview process, potentially, with a new coach.”
“I don’t think it’s any secret Ole Miss has some affinity for Jon Sumrall at Tulane,” Dellenger said. “A lot of schools have interest in Jon Sumrall, which makes it more of a pressure point for [Ole Miss] to get an answer from Lane as soon as they can.
“I think having clarity at some point this week is the goal.”
Now, as the coaching carousel ramps up in November, Kiffin's future remains in question with a fast-rising coach emerging as a potential candidate in Tulane's Jon Sumrall.
