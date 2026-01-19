Ole Miss Football Receives Stunning Spot in Way-Too-Early Rankings for 2026 Season

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Oxford with the program reloading the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Once Lane Kiffin made the move to LSU, all focus turned to Golding as the new leader of the Rebels as the shot-caller of the program is now retooling the Rebels from top to bottom.

Ole Miss has reconstructed the roster in Oxford while also tinkering the coaching staff after multiple assistants joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

Now, with the 2025 season set to conclude on Monday night following the Indiana Hoosiers versus Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff Final, the early 2026 rankings have been revealed.

According to On3 Sports' "Way-Too-Early" rankings, Ole Miss is currently sitting at No. 15 after landing an impressive haul in the Transfer Portal.

"One of the biggest storylines of the offseason leading into 2026 will be Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility lawsuit in Mississippi," On3 Sports wrote. "The star quarterback’s eligibility will have a major impact on how 2026 plays out.

"But with running back Kewan Lacy — arguably one of the sport’s top five players — returning, the Rebels will compete for a CFP bid once again. Pete Golding has not missed a beat in adding portal talent following Lane Kiffin’s departure to LSU, adding over 20 players through free agency.

"Lead wide receiver Cayden Lee is also expected to enter the portal; however, he could return to Oxford depending on Chambliss’ eligibility."

Where did the top programs in America land on On3 Sports' early rankings in what will be a critical offseason for multiple schools across the country?

A look into where Ole Miss stacks up alongside the other Top-25 schools.

The Full "Way-Too-Early Rankings":

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Texas

4. Notre Dame

5. Indiana

6. Oregon

7. Texas Tech

8. Texas A&M

9. Miami

10. Oklahoma

11. Michigan

12. LSU

13. BYU

14. Penn State

15. Ole Miss

16. Utah

17. Alabama

18. Washigton

19. USC

20. Tennessee

21. Iowa

22. Houston

23. Virginia Tech

24. Florida

25. Arizona

