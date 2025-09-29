Ole Miss Football Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss Named AP National Player of the Week
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss football senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been named the Associated Press National Player of the Week, as announced by the AP on Monday morning.
This is the third weekly award for Chambliss today alone, joining his honor as SEC Offensive Player of the Week and one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week.
Chambliss was also an honorable mention for the AP National Player of the Week award last week following his performance against Tulane on Sept. 20.
Last Saturday against No. 4 LSU, Chambliss helped orchestrate Ole Miss' first top-five win against the Tigers since 1965, accounting for 385 yards of total offense after going 23-of-39 passing for 314 yards and one touchdown while rushing 14 times for 71 yards on the ground.
Chambliss connected on each of his final five pass attempts, including a 20-yarder on fourth down with 1:46 remaining to seal the win.
Chambliss is the first SEC quarterback in available records since at least 1994 with 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in three straight games, and he is the first Ole Miss QB to throw for 300 yards in each of his first three career starts since Jordan Ta'amu in 2017.
Chambliss' 1,219 yards of total offense since first starting against Arkansas on Sept. 13 are the most through three starts to begin a career since Ta'amu in 2017 (1,265).
Chambliss' performance helped catapult Ole Miss to No. 4 in the nation in both the AP and Coaches polls, the Rebels' highest ranking since rising to No. 3 during the 2015 season and the largest single-week improvement (+9) for any team nationally in the AP poll since those same 2015 Rebels jumped 12 spots to that No. 3 spot following a win over No. 2 Alabama.
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) is currently on its bye week, and will next take the field on Sat., Oct. 11 against Washington State (3-2). Kickoff is slated for 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.
